Man arrested after police find rape victim 'staggering' through east Tulsa

A man was arrested Friday on rape allegations a week after police found his apparent victim staggering through east Tulsa.

An officer on patrol near South 101st East Avenue and East 15th Street on Oct. 2 saw the victim about 10:30 p.m. and asked her whether she needed help, according to an arrest and booking report.

"It was clear that (the victim) was distraught and endured significant physical injury," the report states. "Her left eye was darkening in color and swollen shut. I also noticed blood on her clothing."

The victim, whose age was not given, said she had been physically and sexually assaulted by a man she didn't know, and she was taken to a forensic nurse for a SANE exam and received further medical treatment.

She told investigators she got into a man's truck at a convenience store at 11th Street and Garnett Road, and he drove her to an unknown location, where he allegedly raped her and punched her and choked her "to the point of blacking out," according to the report.

Through surveillance footage and vehicle registration records, police identified Kleiner Perez as the suspect.