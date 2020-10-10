 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man arrested after police find rape victim 'staggering' through east Tulsa

Man arrested after police find rape victim 'staggering' through east Tulsa

{{featured_button_text}}

A man was arrested Friday on rape allegations a week after police found his apparent victim staggering through east Tulsa.

An officer on patrol near South 101st East Avenue and East 15th Street on Oct. 2 saw the victim about 10:30 p.m. and asked her whether she needed help, according to an arrest and booking report. 

"It was clear that (the victim) was distraught and endured significant physical injury," the report states. "Her left eye was darkening in color and swollen shut. I also noticed blood on her clothing." 

The victim, whose age was not given, said she had been physically and sexually assaulted by a man she didn't know, and she was taken to a forensic nurse for a SANE exam and received further medical treatment.  

She told investigators she got into a man's truck at a convenience store at 11th Street and Garnett Road, and he drove her to an unknown location, where he allegedly raped her and punched her and choked her "to the point of blacking out," according to the report. 

Through surveillance footage and vehicle registration records, police identified Kleiner Perez as the suspect. 

Officers arrested Perez, 39, outside his home Friday, and reportedly told detectives he picked up the victim and took her to a park before punching her, raping her, choking her and pushing her out of his vehicle, the report states. 

Kleiner reportedly said he was sorry "for what happened," and wrote the victim an apology letter. 

He was taken to the Tulsa County jail on two complaints of first-degree rape and forcible sodomy. 

Kelsy Schlotthauer

918-581-8455

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @K_Schlott 

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News