Man arrested after allegedly running over person in BA road rage incident

A man was arrested after reportedly running another person over with his vehicle during a road rage incident in Broken Arrow.

The victim, who was not identified, had life-threatening injuries following the incident about 12:30 p.m. Sunday on the Broken Arrow Expressway, police said.

Police were called to the highway, Oklahoma 51, near Aspen (145th East) Avenue.

"When officers arrived, they discovered two motorists had stopped due to a road rage incident on State Highway 51 and got into a confrontation," Broken Arrow police said in a news release.

"During the confrontation, a(n) involved suspect brandished a firearm and used his vehicle to run over the other involved party," police said.

"The suspect then left the scene, but was later located by officers and arrested. The victim has been transported by Broken Arrow Fire Department EMS to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

"This is an active investigation; more information will be released as it is available," the release said.

The man arrested also was not immediately identified.