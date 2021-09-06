 Skip to main content
Man apparently stuck, killed by vehicle on U.S. 75 identified
Man apparently stuck, killed by vehicle on U.S. 75 identified

  • Updated
A man who was reportedly struck and killed by a vehicle on U.S. 75 north of Tulsa was identified Monday by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Mark A. Warren, 58, of Bartlesville, was pronounced dead Sunday by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

He was found Sunday at U.S. 75 and 4100 Road, about seven miles south of Ramona.

The time of the collision was unknown, and details of the incident, including a description of the vehicle that apparently struck the man, were under investigation, the OHP said.

