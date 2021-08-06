Man admits to involvement in fatal Delaware County shootout with law enforcement

A Kansas, Oklahoma, man pleaded guilty Thursday in Tulsa federal court to his involvement in a fatal shootout with law enforcement officers in a plea deal that calls for him to serve seven years in prison.
Joseph Alfred Hansen, 33, admitted to helping a man reload his pistol after the latter shot at law enforcement officers, as the pair were being pursued in a vehicle Nov. 1, 2020, in Delaware County.
Trifton Wacoche, 26, who was with Hansen and fired the shots at officers, according to prosecutors, died during the shootout near Kenwood.
Hansen initially faced first-degree murder charges in Delaware County District Court in connection with the fatal shooting.
The state charges were later dismissed based on the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt decision after Hansen challenged the state’s jurisdiction to prosecute him since Wacoche was an American Indian and the death occurred in “Indian Country,” in this case the Cherokee Nation reservation.
A federal grand jury named Hansen on March 22 in a three-count indictment that alleged second-degree murder in Indian Country, assault with intent to commit murder and carrying, using, and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.
Hansen agreed to the plea deal after prosecutors filed a criminal felony information July 22 charging Hansen only with carrying, using and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.
The plea agreement must still be approved by a judge, who will decide the matter when Hansen is sentenced Dec. 15.
The McGirt decision said the Muscogee Nation reservation from the 1860s had never been disestablished as it related to crimes committed by or involving American Indians within the tribe's historic boundaries, sending criminal jurisdiction for prosecution purpose to either federal or tribal court.
The ruling and related state court decisions since determined the state of Oklahoma did not have jurisdiction to prosecute major crimes when they occurred within one of the Five Tribes historical reservation boundaries.