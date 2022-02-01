Man admits to hit and run that killed pedestrian, Tulsa police say

Police have arrested the driver accused in a hit and run that left a pedestrian dead in north Tulsa.

Ryan Carranza, 40, was killed Jan. 22 while walking in the middle of the road near Yale Avenue and Independence Street.

At least one witness reported seeing a dark blue Toyota hit Carranza, according to a Tulsa Police Department news release.

Gilcrease Division traffic investigators received a tip that led them to an apartment near 71st Street and Memorial Drive, where they found a 2006 Toyota Matrix hatchback with damage that matched that from the hit and run, according to the release.

When questioned by police Monday, Robert Pike reportedly admitted to hitting the pedestrian and leaving the scene. Pike, 40, was arrested and jailed on a complaint of felony hit and run. He remains in the Tulsa County jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.

Investigators believe the crash was a result of Carranza’s “unlawfully crossing the roadway not at a crosswalk and in a low-light area.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.