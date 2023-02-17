A man who was acquitted of manslaughter in 2019 after a fight at a fast food restaurant is now accused in a stabbing at a bar in the same neighborhood, according to Tulsa police.

Officers responded after 11 p.m. Thursday to a sports bar on 51st Street across from LaFortune Park where multiple people had been stabbed. Christian Cook was taken into custody at a nearby QuikTrip where another emergency call came from a man who had been stabbed, police said.

Victims and witnesses at the sports bar reportedly indicated to officers that Cook, 23, "had been interested in picking a fight all night," police said in a news release.

Patrons at the bar told police they disarmed Cook when he pulled out a knife after someone else became "drunk enough to engage him."

According to the news release, Cook then produced a second knife from his bag and stabbed the individual in the back. Another customer took a slash to the face in the chaos, police said.

Witnesses reported that attempts to subdue Cook included "hitting him with a beer bottle and maybe a chair." When he was taken into custody, police said, Cook's shirt was ripped to shreds; he was hospitalized with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Police contacted federal investigators once they determined Cook to be a citizen of the Choctaw Nation. The FBI will take on jurisdiction of the case, according to the news release.

In 2019, a jury acquitted Cook of a manslaughter charge in connection with an early-morning fight at a restaurant near 51st and Yale. Prosecutors alleged Cook encountered 37-year-old T'Challa Davis, who was dropping off his wife at work, while in the bathroom. After the two fought and Cook took a significant blow to his face, the confrontation spilled out into the restaurant lobby, where Cook fatally stabbed Davis.

