Man accused of slaying Tulsa officer in court; jury selection expected to take at least a week and a half

Ware Jury

David Ware is lead to a courtroom by Tulsa County Sheriff's Deputies at the Tulsa County Courthouse as jury selection begins for his trial in the shootings of Tulsa Police Officer Aurash Zarkeshan and Sgt. Craig Johnson. Monday, April 4, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World

Court rules pursuit of death penalty can continue against man accused of killing Tulsa police officer; former judge called as witness

Jury selection begins Monday for the trial of the man accused of shooting two Tulsa police officers during a traffic stop in 2020.

The process, which would typically take no more than a few days, is expected to take at least a week and a half due to the case’s pretrial publicity and death-penalty possibility.

David Anthony Ware, 34, is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Craig Johnson, a Tulsa police supervisor who backed rookie Officer Aurash Zarkeshan on the stop about 3 a.m. June 29, 2020, near 21st Street and 89th East Avenue.

Zarkeshan pulled Ware over for traffic violations, and the escalating interaction ended with close-range gunfire from Ware, all of which was captured on footage from the officers’ body cameras and a patrol vehicle’s dash camera.

Zarkeshan was also shot but survived critical injuries; he is expected to testify during the trial.

Mayor G.T. Bynum has called Zarkeshan "Tulsa's Hope" and proclaimed a day in his honor on Oct. 15, 2020. Bynum spoke Monday morning on KRMG news radio about Ware.

“I know I probably shouldn’t say this: This guy is the scum of the earth. And I look forward to this trial getting underway and a jury being able to render judgment on what he did to a great man in Sgt. Craig Johnson, and another great man in Officer Aurash Zarkeshan,” Bynum said.

