Man accused of slaying Tulsa officer in court; jury selection expected to take at least a week and a half

Jury selection begins Monday for the trial of the man accused of shooting two Tulsa police officers during a traffic stop in 2020.

The process, which would typically take no more than a few days, is expected to take at least a week and a half due to the case’s pretrial publicity and death-penalty possibility.

David Anthony Ware, 34, is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Craig Johnson, a Tulsa police supervisor who backed rookie Officer Aurash Zarkeshan on the stop about 3 a.m. June 29, 2020, near 21st Street and 89th East Avenue.

Zarkeshan pulled Ware over for traffic violations, and the escalating interaction ended with close-range gunfire from Ware, all of which was captured on footage from the officers’ body cameras and a patrol vehicle’s dash camera.

Zarkeshan was also shot but survived critical injuries; he is expected to testify during the trial.

Mayor G.T. Bynum has called Zarkeshan "Tulsa's Hope" and proclaimed a day in his honor on Oct. 15, 2020. Bynum spoke Monday morning on KRMG news radio about Ware.

“I know I probably shouldn’t say this: This guy is the scum of the earth. And I look forward to this trial getting underway and a jury being able to render judgment on what he did to a great man in Sgt. Craig Johnson, and another great man in Officer Aurash Zarkeshan,” Bynum said.