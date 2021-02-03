Man accused of mass slaying in Muskogee charged with six counts of first-degree murder

MUSKOGEE — The man accused of slaying five children and his younger brother in a Muskogee home early Tuesday reportedly called 911 after the fact, asking for emergency medical services to respond to the scene before he fled from police.
Muskogee Police Officer Lynn Hamlin made the statement during a press conference called Wednesday afternoon to discuss developments in a case that shocked the surrounding community and left affected families enveloped in grief.
Jarron Pridgeon, 25 and father to three of the deceased children, faces six counts of first-degree murder, one count of shooting with intent to kill and one count of possession of a firearm after a felony conviction, District Attorney Orvil Loge said.
Hamlin identified the deceased victims as Jalaiya Pridgeon, 1; Jaidus Pridgeon, 3; Harmony Anderson, 5; Neveah Pridgeon, 6; Que’dynce Anderson, 9, and Javarion Lee, 24.
Lee was Pridgeon's brother, she said.
The children's mother, whom police identified as Brittany Anderson, was flown to a Tulsa hospital where she remained Wednesday in stable condition. Although she is not yet fully coherent, doctor's were hoping to move forward with physical therapy soon, her younger sister, Raven Anderson, said.
Pridgeon was the father to five of Brittany Anderson's eight children, her sister said, and there were three additional children in the home at the time who survived the shooting uninjured, aged 1-month, 1 and 7.
Hamlin and Loge each declined to discuss any possible motives Pridgeon might have had for the shootings, and his charging affidavit stated only that he "shot the victims causing their death."
Officers responded to the home in the 900 block of Indiana Street about 1:20 a.m. Tuesday on a report of shots fired. One officer shot at Pridgeon as he left the home but missed, Hamlin said.
"The suspect came out of the home with a weapon in his hand and he refused to drop it," Hamlin said.
Pridgeon then reportedly led officers on a short foot pursuit before being apprehended. Hamlin said Pridgeon didn't have a weapon on him when he was taken into custody, but one was later recovered.
A decision on whether to pursue the death penalty against Pridgeon will be made at a later date, Loge said, after the investigation is complete and he has a chance to speak with the family about the matter.
"Right now we're going to focus on the victims and the victims family," Loge said.
Pridgeon was arraigned in court on Wednesday. His next court date is scheduled Feb. 18.
Loge's office is working with victims assistance organizations to assist the families in whatever they may need, be it counseling or monetary help with funeral services.
A GoFundMe page Raven Anderson created for funeral donations surpassed its $35,000 goal in one day, nearing $39,000 Wednesday evening from about 900 donors. Anderson said she was told an anonymous donor was going to foot the bill of the services, anyway.
A candlelight vigil is scheduled to take place at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Gazebo in front of the Muskogee Civic Center. Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman proclaimed the day a "Dedicated Time of Prayer or Meditation" in response to the killings.
This is a developing story. Check tulsaworld.com for updates.