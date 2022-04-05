Man accused of killing two Tulsa women arrested, police say

Tulsa police arrested a transient man accused of slaying two women in recent weeks at their homes.

Terryl Brooks, 22, is held without bond at Tulsa County jail on first-degree murder complaints related to the deaths of Star Rainbow Dancer, 69, and Elizabeth Dillard, 27.

According to Lt. Brandon Watkins, Dancer was found late Sunday afternoon by officers responding to a call to check her well-being after she was not seen for a couple of days.

Dancer was found dead inside her midtown apartment with multiple gunshot wounds, Watkins said in a news release.

According to investigators, Brooks had been permitted to stay with Dancer at her apartment for the past week. Evidence at the crime scene linked Dancer's slaying to another homicide, Watkins said.

Dillard was found shot dead March 25; she was on the porch of her residence near Turley.

"A suspect who was developed in that case matched the young man staying with Dancer," Watkins said.

According to Watkins, Oklahoma Highway Patrol had initiated a traffic stop on Brooks in east Tulsa early Tuesday when police responded and recognized Brooks' truck and Brooks.

Brooks was taken into custody and questioned by homicide investigators, who arrested him on complaints related to the city's 17th and 19th homicides of this year.