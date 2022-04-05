Man accused of killing two Tulsa women arrested: 'I doubt ... he would have stopped,' police say

Detectives say a transient man accused of killing two Tulsa women within about 10 days was on his way to being a serial killer.

Terryl Brooks, 22, is held without bond at Tulsa County jail on first-degree murder complaints related to the deaths of Star Rainbow Dancer, 69, and Elizabeth Dillard, 27.

Tulsa Police Lt. Brandon Watkins said Brooks could have been on his way to becoming a serial killer.

“You have to kill three to be a serial killer, that’s where it starts at, and thankfully as far as we know there’s no third victim,” TPD's homicide unit leader said. “It’s just the idea that the guy had killed two people in about a week's time.”

There were signs pointing to Brooks killing again, Watkins said, based on how comfortable he was killing people he knew.

“(The crimes) were completely unconnected. He knew both of the victims and had something of a relationship with both of the victims,” he said.

According to a news release from Watkins, Dancer was found late Sunday afternoon by officers responding to a call to check her well-being after she was not seen for a couple of days.

Dancer was found dead inside her midtown apartment with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to investigators, Brooks had been permitted to stay with Dancer, who lived near 31st and Sheridan, for the past week. Evidence at the crime scene linked Dancer's slaying to a previous recent homicide, Watkins said.

“The two victims had no knowledge of each other, and the last one we believe he just came upon by pure happenstance and then she kind of let him in, taking care of him,” Watkins said.

Dillard was found shot dead March 25; she was on the porch of her residence near Turley.

"A suspect who was developed in that case matched the young man staying with Dancer," Watkins said.

He said he had little doubt Brooks would have killed someone else if not caught in time.

“I mean, you kill from (March) 25th to (April) 3rd and it’s a little over a week — if you kill two people that fast, it’s pretty obvious that you don’t have a problem with killing people,” Watkins said. “I doubt very, very seriously that he would have stopped.”

According to a news release, Oklahoma Highway Patrol had initiated a traffic stop on Brooks in east Tulsa early Tuesday when police responded and recognized Brooks' truck and Brooks.

Brooks was taken into custody and questioned by homicide investigators, who arrested him on complaints related to the city's 17th and 19th homicides of this year.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.