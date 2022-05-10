Man accused of beating, sexual assaulting elderly woman arrested

A man who allegedly beat up and sexually assaulted an elderly woman he was working for has been arrested, Tulsa police said.

Elga Harper, 40, was arrested Tuesday and is charged with first-degree rape, first-degree robbery, aggravated assault and battery, assault and battery by means likely to produce death and kidnapping.

About 5 p.m. on May 4, officers were called to a home near 51st Street and Memorial Drive in the Regency Park neighborhood. The victim, a woman in her 70s, reported that her handyman, Harper, beat her and sexually assaulted her in the residence, police said.

The woman was rushed to a hospital with "extremely serious" injuries to her head, face and body.

Harper was found and arrested near 39th Street and Harvard Avenue.