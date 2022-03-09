Man accused in Tulsa homicide arrested after standoff at Edmond hotel

After an hourslong standoff Tuesday at an Edmond hotel, police arrested a suspect in the killing of a construction worker nearly a week before in Tulsa.

Five days after the investigation began in Tulsa’s 15th homicide this year, TPD was alerted the suspect was hiding out at a hotel near Interstate 35 and Route 66, about 100 miles southwest of Tulsa.

Ollie Harris, 35, accused in the slaying of James Kinnard, engaged police officers from both Edmond and Tulsa agencies for several hours before he was taken into custody, police said in a social media post.

Police say Kinnard, 59, was doing construction work Thursday in the 800 block of 53rd Street North when he got into an argument with Harris. According to police, the two knew each other.

Harris is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree attempted burglary and possession of a firearm. He was booked into the Oklahoma County jail about 11 p.m. Tuesday but will be brought back to Tulsa.

