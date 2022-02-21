Man accused in shootings at casino, on interstate arrested Saturday, Catoosa police say

The man accused of shooting at cars on the interstate and at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa in Catoosa has been arrested, police say.

Around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, a man later identified as David Temple, 35, of Arkansas arrived in a Tesla and parked in the charging station at the casino, according to Catoosa Police Chief Ronnie Benight's Facebook post.

He removed an AR-15 from the vehicle and began firing at the golf course and vehicles in the parking lot, police said.

When Catoosa police arrived at the scene, they had an armed confrontation with Temple, and he surrendered. Temple was in possession of cocaine and other illicit drugs, according to officers, who said he seemed to be under the influence.

Benight said police were already looking for Temple, as he was accused of shooting at vehicles on the interstate. Officers found an additional rifle and two handguns in the vehicle along with a large amount of ammunition and magazines.

No injuries were reported in connection to the shootings.

As of Monday morning, Temple was in custody in Rogers County Jail.