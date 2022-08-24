 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man accused in fatal deputy shooting had lost his job, wanted mother to shoot him, documents say

  • 0
Deputies Shot (copy)

Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson III is consoled as law enforcement officers gather at OU Medical trauma center after two deputies were shot — one fatally — Monday in Oklahoma City.

 Doug Hoke, The Oklahoman

OKLAHOMA CITY — The man arrested after a deadly confrontation with Oklahoma County deputies Monday recently lost his job and asked his mother to shoot him between the eyes, according to court documents obtained by The Oklahoman.

Read the full story online at Oklahoman.com. (Some stories require a subscription.)

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

You could own a slice of Princess Diana's and Prince Charles' wedding cake

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert