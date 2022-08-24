OKLAHOMA CITY — The man arrested after a deadly confrontation with Oklahoma County deputies Monday recently lost his job and asked his mother to shoot him between the eyes, according to court documents obtained by The Oklahoman.
Man accused in fatal deputy shooting had lost his job, wanted mother to shoot him, documents say
- Josh Dulaney The Oklahoman
