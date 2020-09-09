Major Tulsa City-County Library branches open to public with Express Service

Several indoor services have been moved to the curbside.

Holds for library items can be placed online, and when it is ready, a customer can pick it up from the curbside. Library staff also extended curbside service to include printing, copying and faxing documents.

For printing, a customer can email the file to be printed to AskUs@tulsalibrary.org, including the number of copies needed and whether it should be printed in black and white. A TCCL staff member will respond with several questions and work with a customer to determine a pick-up location.

Materials to be copied or faxed can be brought to a library for curbside service. Curbside services costs will be applied to the library cardholder's account.

Additionally, 3D printing services are available at select locations: Central, Hardesty, Martin, Rudisill and Zarrow. 3D print files can be submitted through TCCL's online portal.

Media returned to libraries will be placed in 72-hour quarantine before it is again available for check-out.