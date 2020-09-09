Major Tulsa City-County Library branches open to public with Express Service

After a long wait, Tulsa's chief library system is expanding its services to meet community needs while maintaining safety from COVID-19.
On Tuesday, five of Tulsa City-County Library's largest branches opened for Express Service. All locations remain open for curbside service.
"TCCL has worked diligently with local health officials to ensure our libraries meet important health and safety standards, and we are excited to welcome back our customers for in-person express library service at our Central and Regional library locations," said Kiley Roberson, TCCL's chief strategy officer.
The Central Library and the four regional branches — Hardesty, Martin, Rudisill and Zarrow — opened for the Express Service. Those locations will be open to the public with a limited number of people allowed in at one time.
The occupancy limit was put in place to enable social distancing. Library customers will be required to wear masks.
Hand sanitizer and alcohol wipes are available at the open branches, and high-touch surfaces will be frequently cleaned throughout the day.
TCCL officials requested customers limit their time inside library buildings due to the occupancy limitations.
The libraries' services have been altered in a manner to both continue serving customers and to stymie the spread of COVID-19, which spreads more easily in indoor environments.
Several indoor services have been moved to the curbside.
Holds for library items can be placed online, and when it is ready, a customer can pick it up from the curbside. Library staff also extended curbside service to include printing, copying and faxing documents.
For printing, a customer can email the file to be printed to AskUs@tulsalibrary.org, including the number of copies needed and whether it should be printed in black and white. A TCCL staff member will respond with several questions and work with a customer to determine a pick-up location.
Materials to be copied or faxed can be brought to a library for curbside service. Curbside services costs will be applied to the library cardholder's account.
Additionally, 3D printing services are available at select locations: Central, Hardesty, Martin, Rudisill and Zarrow. 3D print files can be submitted through TCCL's online portal.
Media returned to libraries will be placed in 72-hour quarantine before it is again available for check-out.
Earlier in the pandemic, TCCL removed overdue fines and forgave all outstanding fines. Roberson said then that the removal of the fee, small as it may be, was also the removal of a barrier that may prevent people from making use of the library.
Online services for the library system continue to be available at tulsalibrary.org. TCCL officials will update the library system’s website and social media pages as the public service’s response to the pandemic evolves.
