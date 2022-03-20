Major League Fishing comes to Tulsa, with 'access to the anglers like never before'

A bigger set of crayons will be needed to illustrate Tulsa’s colorful history of fishing innovation and larger-than-life characters if the week to come plays out as organizers expect.

The five-day Major League Fishing 2022 Redcrest Championship runs Wednesday through March 27 on Grand Lake O’ the Cherokees with its Outdoor Sports Expo at Tulsa’s SageNet Center at Expo Square.

This will be the third Redcrest, and it will be the largest of its kind with the inaugural Friday-to-Sunday expo.

“This is the first real big event we’ve been able to hold when COVID wasn’t a factor,” said Major League Fishing President and CEO Jim Wilburn.

Organizers have talked about Tulsa for its crowning event almost from its inception. The inaugural 2019 event featured a smaller outdoor event for the new organization to get its feet wet. COVID-19 shot down the 2020 event altogether, and the 2021 event, initially set for Tulsa, moved to Texas with a scaled-down show after the expo had to be closed due to COVID led to closed venues, travel constraints and supply issues.

With COVID apparently retreating and the weather bringing prime springtime bass fishing conditions, the 2022 Redcrest Championship is ready to fly, literally. The nation’s top anglers are being transported from Grand Lake to Tulsa by whirlybird.

The past season’s top 41 performers out of the Bass Pro Tour’s field of 80 are practicing sunrise to sunset Sunday and Monday on Grand Lake. The tournament kicks off with a full field of 41 pros fishing Wednesday and Thursday to pare the competition down to a Top 20.

The Outdoors Sports Expo kicks off Friday, and just 10 anglers hit the water each of the last three days in a shootout to next Sunday’s finish, when the Redcrest title and $300,000 goes to the top angler. All activities are free and open to the public.

A long time coming

Mayor G.T. Bynum expressed the city’s pride about hosting Major League Fishing in Tulsa.

“This will be a large, family-friendly event with world-class anglers, and we also get to watch a Tulsa-based company thrive and shine on a national stage,” he said.

For Wilburn, this is a long-awaited combination coming to fruition.

“It just seems like the cherry on top of the sundae now, so to speak,” Wilburn said. “We’ve been very successful, and we’ve done a lot, but we’ve not had a big expo tied to our event yet.

“We’ve been dreaming of having an event here. We’re finally here in my hometown, and it just doesn’t get much better.”

The expo will be heavy on fishing demos and seminars with the Bass Pro Tour field of anglers in house, plus legends of the sport, but it also includes a variety of outdoors sports interests, a Kids’ Zone fishing venue, daily large prize giveaways — including a Toyota Tundra pickup — and live music.

Country music artist Blane Howard performs Friday and Saturday afternoons, and Clayton Anderson, who just dropped a single called “Show Me Your Fish,” holds a free concert March 27 before the champion is named.

Wilburn said he couldn’t guess at how many fans and outdoor sports enthusiasts will roll through the expo because “nothing exactly like this has been done before.”

Anything but ‘Classic’

No one knows both the Bassmaster Classic and the Redcrest like pro angler Edwin Evers of Talala. He is the only angler in the world to possess both a Bassmaster Classic trophy and a Redcrest Championship trophy.

Tulsans will remember his 2016 Classic win on Grand Lake. He won the inaugural Redcrest on the Upper Mississippi River in 2019.

“What people will see that is so different with Redcrest is the fans have access to the anglers like never before,” he said. “At the Classic, we were all fishing all day almost every day, and fans don’t really have much access. This way, we get to talk to fans; we’re at the different sponsor booths; we have seminars; and there are just 10 guys fishing.”

Those who have not previously been fans of bass tournaments may be surprised by what they see, Evers said. Some fans of the outdoor television programming are not anglers at all.

“It’s full-on competitive down to the last minute, and it’s full of guys who are the best at what they do,” he said. “There isn’t a lot of luck involved. … These are the guys, if you think you don’t have any bass in your lake, you bring one of us and we’ll prove different. These guys are good. None better.”

Made for TV — and fans

A top-rated show among outdoor programming, the five-day tournament is shot for broadcast on CBS, the Discovery Channel and the Outdoor Channel, Wilburn said.

Those who track the action during the event get to see a sort of first draft livestreamed.

Wilburn described the expo venue and the tournament as immersive, connected events.

The MLF Now! broadcast team of Chad McKee, Marty Stone and J.T. Kenney will break down the action on all five days of competition between 7:45 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. with coverage live-streamed on MajorLeagueFishing.com and via the MyOutdoorTV app.

That’s where fans get to see the fish, all of which are caught, weighed and immediately released back into the lake according to Major League Fishing rules.

“During the expo, we will broadcast from there,” Wilburn said. “With our personalities there on camera and all the anglers there, it all ties together. We will have a giant screen — I’m not even sure how big it is, but giant. Then there are 25 or 30 more 50-inch screens around the venue.”

If the tie between the expo and Grand Lake wasn’t tight enough, Major League Fishing has arranged to fly the top 10 competitors via helicopters from the lake directly to the expo each day as soon as they are off the water.

“We wanted to get them to the expo to see the fans and keep that momentum going in the afternoon,” Wilburn said.

Fans also are encouraged to attend launch ceremonies starting at 6:45 a.m. daily at the Wolf Creek Park and Boating Facility at Grove. Anglers will take off from Wolf Creek daily at 7:30 a.m. and return at 4 p.m.

