Major construction project along IDL starts today

Commuters to downtown Tulsa may need to use alternate routes to work beginning Monday as a $26 million resurfacing project begins on the Inner Dispersal Loop, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation announced Friday.
The project will begin Monday with the south lanes of the east leg of the Inner Dispersal Loop along U.S. 75 closing that section of the IDL as well as several ramps. The south lanes are expected to be closed until Spring 2022, ODOT spokesperson T.J. Gerlach said.
Gerlach said the north lanes of the east leg of the IDL will close once the south lanes are completed in 2022.
The east leg of the IDL will be reconstructed with all new pavement, barriers and lighting under the project, which is expected to be completed early 2023, ODOT said.
The Archer Street, 8th Street and 11th Street bridges will also be rehabilitated.
Motorists should expect significant delays on all downtown highway corridors, especially during peak travel times, while the project is in operation, ODOT said.
Various ramps closures are included as part of the first phase. Traffic will detour to the other legs of the IDL.
Westbound I-244 to southbound U.S.-75
Eastbound I-244 to southbound U.S.-75
Southbound U.S.-75 to eastbound I-244/U.S.-412
Southbound U.S.-75 to eastbound U.S.-64/SH-51/Broken Arrow Expressway
Southbound U.S.-75 to westbound SH-51/U.S.-64
8th Street on ramp to southbound U.S.-75/westbound U.S.-64/SH-51 and eastbound U.S.-64/SH-51/Broken Arrow Expressway
7th Street off ramp from southbound U.S.-75.
1st Street off ramp from southbound U.S.-75/westbound I-244/Admiral Blvd.
Traffic will detour to the other legs of the IDL.
Drivers can sign up for daily Traffic Advisories at www.odot.org, which details specific lane and ramp closures in the daily Traffic Advisories section as they are scheduled.
Featured: