Major construction project along IDL starts Monday

Commuters to downtown Tulsa may need to use alternate routes to work beginning Monday as a $26 million resurfacing project begins on the Inner Dispersal Loop, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation announced Friday.

The project will begin Monday with the south lanes of the east leg of the Inner Dispersal Loop along U.S. 75 closing that section of the IDL as well as several ramps. The south lanes are expected to be closed until Spring 2022, ODOT spokesperson T.J. Gerlach said.

Gerlach said the north lanes of the east leg of the IDL will close once the south lanes are completed in 2022.

The east leg of the IDL will be reconstructed with all new pavement, barriers and lighting under the project, which is expected to be completed early 2023, ODOT said.

The Archer Street, 8th Street and 11th Street bridges will also be rehabilitated.

Motorists should expect significant delays on all downtown highway corridors, especially during peak travel times, while the project is in operation, ODOT said.

Various ramps closures are included as part of the first phase. Traffic will detour to the other legs of the IDL.

Westbound I-244 to southbound U.S.-75