Madonna’s Celebration Tour has been postponed, according to an Instagram post from her manager, Guy Oseary.

The tour had been scheduled to launch in Vancouver on July 15, and her concert at the BOK Center is scheduled for July 27.

“On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several-day stay in the ICU,” Oseary wrote. “Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.

“At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”

The BOK Center did not have any further information at this time as to whether the postponement will affect the Tulsa concert.