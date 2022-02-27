Lt. Gov. Pinnell clarifies statement on possible downtown stadium for FC Tulsa soccer team

A top city official insisted Friday that the process of selecting a mixed-use development project for the Evans-Fintube property north of downtown is ongoing and won’t be completed without more public input.
Kian Kamas, executive director of the Tulsa Authority for Economic Opportunity, clarified the project’s status after Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell indicated last week in a radio interview that the site might be considered for a multipurpose stadium that could be home to the FC Tulsa soccer team.
TAEO earlier this month announced that two development teams remain in the running for the project: Team Alchemy, led by Be Good Development and J.E. Dunn; and Greenwood Phoenix, led by E Smith Legacy, Rose Rock and Pivot Project.
The Greenwood Phoenix proposal includes an outdoor multi-use stadium and an indoor youth and amateur sports facility.
Kamas said she has had no conversations with Pinnell about the Evans-Fintube proposals, but noted that the Greenwood Phoenix proposal has been shared in a public meeting.
“The scoring phase with the steering committee is what will ultimately decide who is recommended to move forward to negotiations,” Kamas said. “There has been no decision made. The steering committee is the decision-making body.”
Pinnell, who also serves as Oklahoma’s secretary of tourism, made his remarks on The Blitz 1170 while discussing the state’s tourism industry.
“They (FC Tulsa) are going to be needing a new stadium, a stand-alone. So you know they play at Driller’s park, as you know, right now,” Pinnell told the radio station. “So we are looking at ideas there, you know, potentially there is the (Evans-) Fintube location. There will be some future announcements. … For them to have a stand-alone, that is something that I am really looking at right now.”
Pinnell said Friday that he is not part of the selection process and did not mean to imply that any decision had been made about which project will be built on the 11-acre site.
“When I said that there would be an announcement soon, I was referring to, again, the RFP process,” Pinnell said. “And then, I assume, whoever the selection committee is, there is going to be an announcement soon on which proposal they are going to be picking, is what I was getting at there.
“I am not involved in any way with that. I couldn’t even tell you who is on the selection committee for that.”
Pinnell said it should be left up to the north Tulsa community to determine what is constructed on the property.
“I am not married to one location here. … I want people to know how excited I am as lieutenant governor, as secretary of tourism, that I am committed to helping FC Tulsa in any way find a location for a stand-alone stadium,” Pinnell said.
City Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper represents the district in which the Evans-Fintube property is located. She said Pinnell called her Friday to explain his comments and to assure her that the north Tulsa community should decide what is built on the land.
“He did indicate that he did not mean to subvert the community process at all. He was just making a general statement … about needing a soccer field,” Hall-Harper said. “And he told me he didn’t care if it was north Tulsa, south Tulsa, east Tulsa, west Tulsa.”
Hall-Harper, who sits on the selection committee, said that the final proposals need to reflect the wishes of the north Tulsa community, and that if they don't, that will factor into whether or not she supports them.
Developers who submitted proposals were required to participate in two public meetings at which they received community input and shared their visions for the property.
Team Alchemy and Greenwood Phoenix will share their final proposals with the public at a third meeting in late March. Attendees will have the opportunity to question the developers and to complete evaluations of each proposal based on the RFP scoring criteria used by the steering committee.
The proposals will be evaluated on a 100-point scale with the following criteria: financial offer and terms (15 points); experience, qualifications and financial capability (10 points); ability to foster ownership, wealth building and economic opportunity (20 points); development concept (25 points); incorporation of public input and site history (15 points); and local participation (15 points).
“We remain committed to executing a community-led process, and look forward to the opportunity for both teams to share their proposals with those who have so actively engaged in this process leading up to this point,” Kamas said.