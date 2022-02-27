Lt. Gov. Pinnell clarifies statement on possible downtown stadium for FC Tulsa soccer team

Pinnell, who also serves as Oklahoma’s secretary of tourism, made his remarks on The Blitz 1170 while discussing the state’s tourism industry.

“They (FC Tulsa) are going to be needing a new stadium, a stand-alone. So you know they play at Driller’s park, as you know, right now,” Pinnell told the radio station. “So we are looking at ideas there, you know, potentially there is the (Evans-) Fintube location. There will be some future announcements. … For them to have a stand-alone, that is something that I am really looking at right now.”

Pinnell said Friday that he is not part of the selection process and did not mean to imply that any decision had been made about which project will be built on the 11-acre site.

“When I said that there would be an announcement soon, I was referring to, again, the RFP process,” Pinnell said. “And then, I assume, whoever the selection committee is, there is going to be an announcement soon on which proposal they are going to be picking, is what I was getting at there.

“I am not involved in any way with that. I couldn’t even tell you who is on the selection committee for that.”