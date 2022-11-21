Loved ones in Tulsa mourn Club Q slaying victim: 'This is the worst nightmare'

“Five Dead and 25 Injured in Gunman’s Rampage at an LGBTQ Club in Colorado,” reads the latest headline.

But to countless people in the Tulsa metro, one of those five dead isn’t just a number in a death toll.

He was their nephew, their cousin, their friend, their former co-worker or classmate.

“You never think it’s going to be your friend — and it just keeps happening,” said Tulsan Tempest Cartwright, sniffling back tears on Monday morning as he spoke of his best friend.

Daniel Aston, 28, a transgender man, was gunned down Saturday as he worked his nightly shift as a bartender at Colorado Springs’ Club Q.

The 2013 graduate of Broken Arrow High School had moved away just two years ago, following his beloved parents a few years after they chose to relocate in their retirement.

“They meant the world to him — their love for him was remarkable,” said Cartwright. “They were always so proud to call him their son. They just absolutely adore him, and it meant so much to him. That’s why he wanted to be around them, and they’re getting older. There are so many of us in this world that don’t have that support.”

Sabrina Aston, Daniel’s mother, said the initial shock is starting to wear off and the searing pain and crushing weight of what’s been lost is starting to creep into her heart and mind.

Some in the family worry about her speaking out, but Sabrina said that as far as she is concerned, the worst has already happened.

“Nobody can kill my kid twice, so I’m going to say whatever I feel,” said Aston.

Between the unconditional love and support of his parents and the comfort with himself he found after transitioning starting at age 19, Daniel had confidence to step up as a leader and as a personal champion and advocate within the communities where he lived and worked.

“We shipped him off to college, and within a month he was running the place as president of the LGBTQ group,” said Sabrina, referring to Daniel’s two years as a student at Northeastern State University in Tahlequah. “They put on shows and raised money for LGBTQ causes. He always got involved — and sometimes I wished he wouldn’t. It worried me.

“This is the worst nightmare you can think of. And I had kind of gotten complacent about it over the years. I was hoping this would never happen.”

Back in Tulsa, Daniel followed his parents’ footsteps, volunteering as an adult chaperone at events for LGBTQ teens, and worked his way up from server to bartender at the downtown restaurant Elote.

“The Elote Family is heartbroken,” reads the restaurant’s social media post. “Anyone who knew Dan Dan loved him. He had the kindest heart and he radiated positivity. Dan Dan was a trans man who started working at Elote early in his transition. Elote was a safe work place for him and we were lucky to learn from him about love, honestly and being your authentic self. He shaped Elote for the better and we will continue to share that love with our community.”

Sabrina said she and Daniel’s father, Jeff Aston, both Tulsa natives, relocated to Colorado Springs about five years ago to be close at hand for their grandchildren — the children of Daniel’s older brother.

“We’re Okies for life, so he has aunts and uncles and lots of cousins there who are just devastated now,” she said. “But he was Momma’s baby and Daddy’s baby, so he moved here to be close to us. And he loved it here — loved the mountains and made friends right away.”

About a year and a half ago, Daniel got a job “slinging drinks,” as he referred to it. But working at Club Q wasn’t just any bartending job, Sabrina said.

For Daniel, it represented a place of both purpose and belonging.

He got to perform in a hair metal act at special events there and worked every night the place was open.

“He really liked it because he was able to perform and be a bartender — and all of the money when they perform and from bingo nights and such goes to the In and Out youth group here, and he was very proud of that,” his mother said.

“It was a family-friendly place, and we would go see some of the shows and — it’s heartbreaking — but people would come up to us and say not many parents come — and that’s sad. A lot of people there were estranged from their family. I think it’s why Daniel was able to help people, because he had that as a base — unconditional love from his family. But you have to be yourself.”

Sabrina said Saturday night was just such a special occasion at Club Q.

“There is no coincidence here about what that man did,” she said of the gunman, who was subdued by one or two clubgoers and pinned down until police arrived to arrest him. “He had to have known it was a trans celebration — the most discriminated against group in the LGBTQ community.”

After Daniel first moved away, Cartwright recalled how he and Sabrina conspired to surprise him with a visit to Club Q from his best friend from Tulsa.

“I walked into the club for the first time, and he was like, 'I knew it!’” Cartwright said of the memory.

Their friendship seemed fated.

They had been in the same kindergarten class at an elementary school in Broken Arrow but didn’t discover that until they met again and bonded as adults.

Six or so years ago, they were dating girls who were best friends. The four of them ended up as roommates — until their romantic relationships with the girls dissolved.

“Whenever the girlfriends didn’t work out, we stayed friends,” Cartwright said with a laugh before turning serious again. “He was the glue that held me together. He was absolutely my platonic soulmate. I loved him so.”

The two started their transitions about the same time, an extraordinary coincidence that proved helpful beyond measure.

“We had each other to go to to help us figure out our bodies and the people around us. Anytime I had a problem or he had one, we were the first ones we called. And one thing we really related on was we both had such good support systems behind us," Cartwright said.

“Whenever you’re first coming out, it’s not immediate support. It takes a little while. But we both knew we’re the lucky ones who gained that support, but there are so many people who never do,” he said. “We wanted to be the voice for the voiceless.”

Cartwright said Daniel was a caretaker and the kind of person who could never stand by idly and watch someone struggle or suffer alone.

“He made sure nobody felt down and gave them 100 reasons why they are good and deserve to be happy,” he said. “I think he was that way because he knew who he was. I think he had spent so long trying to be somebody else for everybody else — and the moment he finally took control over himself and his life and who he was, there was no going back after that. He wanted everyone to feel that way about themselves.”

Cartwright said Daniel was in Tulsa just two weeks ago to attend a couple of weddings — which they did as each other’s “plus ones.”

The memory reminded him of how his friend always looked after him.

“I cannot give myself (hormone) shots, so every time he was in town he would do it,” Cartwright said. “He would always say: 'Do you need your shot?’ He would do it because he knows I’m bad about taking it. He was always like: ‘I’ll take care of you.’”

Cartwright is struggling mightily, “because this is the first real death I’ve ever dealt with in my life.”

But his grief is mixed with outrage.

“Under the circumstances, I’m just mad,” he explained. “When this happens, we’re all scared and we stay home for a while. Then we go back out again and we let our guards down — and it happens again — and it’s just awful.

“I’m ready to fight right now. I know what needs to be done. The biggest thing is to show people we exist. The way the media portrays us, we're always the butt of the joke — we’re never the main character.

“So many people think they don't know a trans person, but they just don’t see us. They don’t know we’re all around.”

