Loose camel roams wild near Owasso early Monday morning

A loose camel spotted north of Owasso early Monday morning was safely returned to its owner thanks to the efforts of local law enforcement.
Owasso and Collinsville police officers assisted Tulsa County deputies in searching for a camel reportedly running loose in a residential area near the intersection of 126th Street North and Garnett Road around 12:25 a.m.
Authorities located the camel about a half hour later, and determined that the animal escaped from a rural exotic wildlife preserve in Tulsa County.
Officers and deputies worked together to herd the camel back to its enclosure, where its owners secured it safely.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.