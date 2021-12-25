Looking back: Those we lost in 2021

Vaughn’s broadcasting career took him as far away as New York and Los Angeles, but he was always drawn back to Tulsa.

By the time he retired in 1998, Vaughn's career highlights were too many to count. Among them, he had reported from nine national political conventions, traveled to Vietnam to report on area military servicemen and women, anchored from the Oklahoma City federal building bombing site, presided over scores of political debates, and interviewed people from all walks of life.

Vaughn died March 3 at 86.

Ken Yazel

First elected in 2002 and going on to win reelection three more times, Yazel was a colorful and often contentious figure during his tenure as Tulsa County assessor, with a reputation for rocking the boat.

Not only could he be a thorn in the side of businesses seeking property tax exemptions, he would also take to task his fellow public officials if he believed they were not playing by the rules.