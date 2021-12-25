Looking back: Those we lost in 2021

Here are a few of the Tulsans and other Oklahomans we said goodbye to in the past 12 months.
Keith Ballard
Superintendent of Tulsa Public Schools from 2008 to 2015, Ballard's influence extended statewide over his long education career.
Before serving at TPS, he was executive director of the Oklahoma State School Boards Association, which he built into a powerful force for public education advocacy at the Capitol.
While in Tulsa, he became a leading voice in speaking out against the state's new system of grading schools via report cards and leading efforts to increase the state’s per-pupil spending in common education.
Ballard's death came nine months after he was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis — also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.
In his final weeks, state and education leaders took the opportunity to publicly honor him, and he received standing ovations in the Oklahoma Capitol, where the House and Senate passed resolutions in his honor.
Ballard died Sept. 28 at age 72.
Thomas Brett
A former federal judge with the Tulsa-based U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma, Brett served as a Tulsa County prosecutor and a trial attorney for two firms before his 1979 judicial appointment by President Jimmy Carter.
He was chief judge for the district from 1994 to 1996.
Brett was one of a celebrated trio of judges, along with the late H. Dale Cook and James O. Ellison, who would put their stamp on the Northern District court in that era.
His most high-profile case was probably the trial of accused South American drug kingpin Jose Abello Silva in 1990.
Brett died Feb. 6 at 89.
Joan Hastings Camp
Camp served 10 years in the Oklahoma House of Representatives before going on to nearly two decades as Tulsa County clerk.
A Republican from Tulsa, she was a respected party leader at the Capitol and the first woman to serve as caucus chair for either party, serving two years in that role for the Republican House Caucus.
She retired as Tulsa County clerk in 2000 after four terms, during which she was credited with modernizing the office.
Camp died Sept. 5 at 89.
Bob Cullison
A Democrat representing the Skiatook area, Cullison was a longtime leader in the state Senate, including seven years as pro tem.
Prior to the Senate, he served in the Oklahoma House from 1973 to 1979.
He retired as a legislator in 1995.
Known for his bipartisan spirit, Cullison played a major role in the passage of then-Gov. Henry Bellmon’s Education Reform and Tax Act, which increased money to education, reduced class sizes and raised taxes. His support also helped pass the Quality Jobs Act, which has brought thousands of jobs to the state.
Cullison died May 18 at 84.
Charles Ford
A Republican lawmaker from Tulsa, Ford spent his entire legislative career — 38 years between the Oklahoma House and Senate — in the minority party.
But he managed to have a strong influence, particularly as it concerned Tulsa.
That included a prominent role in the creation of the University Center at Tulsa and its successor, Oklahoma State University-Tulsa.
He also founded the Oklahoma Senate Historical Fund and was largely responsible for much of the artwork in the Capitol not original to the building.
Ford’s 38 years in the Oklahoma Legislature ranks as the most for a Republican and second overall behind late Democratic Sen. Gene Stipe.
Ford died Sept. 1 at 90.
Eddie Faye Gates
A former Tulsa Public Schools history teacher, Gates is best known for her efforts to record and preserve the history of African Americans in Tulsa and eastern Oklahoma, an undertaking that consumed much of the second half of her life.
Notably, Gates served on a 1997-2001 state commission investigating the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
As part of that work, she recorded interviews with many of the survivors who were still alive.
Gates also published several books. Her 1997 work, “They Came Searching,” preserved the recollections of many longtime Black Tulsans.
Gates died Dec. 9 at 87.
Maxine Horner
Horner, a longtime state lawmaker from Tulsa, broke barriers in the 1980s as one of the first two Black women elected to the Oklahoma Senate.
From her start in 1987, she would go on to serve 18 years representing the 11th District, a tenure that included serving as Democratic Caucus chairwoman and various initiatives aimed at improving education and the arts.
Trying to right lingering wrongs from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre was an ongoing concern for Horner.
In the late 1990s, she co-sponsored the legislation creating the Tulsa Race Riot Commission, and in her post-legislative life, she continued to actively support the cause of massacre survivors and their family members. More recently, she chaired a citizens committee overseeing the search for burial sites from the massacre.
Horner died Feb. 7 at 88.
Marjorie Tallchief
Rising to global fame as one of the "Five Moons" — five Native American ballerinas from Oklahoma — Marjorie Tallchief would go on to set herself apart, achieving national and international acclaim in her own right.
The first American ever to become première danseuse étoile, or "star dancer," at the legendary Paris Opéra Ballet, she would cap off her performing career as prima ballerina with New York's Harkness Ballet, where she was best known for her roles in ballets like "Romeo and Juliet," "Giselle" and "Idylle."
Marjorie Tallchief was the younger sister of famed fellow prima ballerina Maria Tallchief and grew up in Fairfax before her family moved to California.
She died Nov. 30 at her home in Delray Beach, Florida. She was 95.
Clayton Vaughn
Widely hailed as the dean of Tulsa television, Vaughn spent more than 30 years with KOTV, Channel 6, including a long stint as evening news anchor.
Vaughn’s broadcasting career took him as far away as New York and Los Angeles, but he was always drawn back to Tulsa.
By the time he retired in 1998, Vaughn's career highlights were too many to count. Among them, he had reported from nine national political conventions, traveled to Vietnam to report on area military servicemen and women, anchored from the Oklahoma City federal building bombing site, presided over scores of political debates, and interviewed people from all walks of life.
Vaughn died March 3 at 86.
Ken Yazel
First elected in 2002 and going on to win reelection three more times, Yazel was a colorful and often contentious figure during his tenure as Tulsa County assessor, with a reputation for rocking the boat.
Not only could he be a thorn in the side of businesses seeking property tax exemptions, he would also take to task his fellow public officials if he believed they were not playing by the rules.
But those who knew Yazel best say underneath all the bravado was a man who genuinely cared about people.
A Marine Corps and Vietnam War veteran, Yazel's pre-political life was possibly even more colorful and included a boyhood spent working at his family’s circus near Hugo.
Yazel died Oct. 4 at 76.
Maxine Zarrow
A longtime Tulsa volunteer and philanthropist, Zarrow cast a wide net, supporting a variety of charities and social services.
Together with her husband, late oilman Jack Zarrow, she established the Maxine and Jack Zarrow Family Foundation, with special focus on the arts, children, education, mental health and issues affecting the Jewish community.
She was as generous with her time and served on the boards of several nonprofit and cultural institutions, including two of her favorites, Mental Health Association Oklahoma and the Gilcrease Museum.
Zarrow died June 14 at 95.