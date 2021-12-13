Longtime Tulsa educator, historian Eddie Faye Gates dies at age 87

Eddie Faye Gates, a Tulsa-area author, historian and educator, died Thursday at age 87.

Following a 24-year career with Tulsa Public Schools, most of it as a history teacher, Gates concentrated on researching and writing about Black history, particularly as it pertained to Tulsa and eastern Oklahoma.

She published several books, including 1997's "They Came Searching," which preserved recollections of many long-time Black Tulsans.

Gates served on a 1997-2001 state commission investigating the Tulsa Race Massacre, and during that time recorded interviews with many of the survivors still living.

Gates was among the most forceful advocates for including African American perspectives in the commission's final report and for reparations for the survivors.

Gates wrote that her grandparents came to Indian Territory from Texas in a covered wagon in 1904.

“They had been told that I.T. was heaven on earth," she wrote. "It wasn’t but it was better than Texas.”