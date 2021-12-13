 Skip to main content
Longtime Tulsa educator, historian Eddie Faye Gates dies at age 87
  Updated
Eddie Faye Gates stands by a banner for the Billy Joel/Elton John "Face 2 Face" concert in the foyer of the BOK Center in 2009. Gates died Thursday. When she lived in England, one of her neighbors was a youngster named Reginald Dwight, today better known as Elton John.

 Tulsa World file

Eddie Faye Gates, a Tulsa-area author, historian and educator, died Thursday at age 87.

Following a 24-year career with Tulsa Public Schools, most of it as a history teacher, Gates concentrated on researching and writing about Black history, particularly as it pertained to Tulsa and eastern Oklahoma.

She published several books, including 1997's "They Came Searching," which preserved recollections of many long-time Black Tulsans.

Gates served on a 1997-2001 state commission investigating the Tulsa Race Massacre, and during that time recorded interviews with many of the survivors still living.

Gates was among the most forceful advocates for including African American perspectives in the commission's final report and for reparations for the survivors.

Gates wrote that her grandparents came to Indian Territory from Texas in a covered wagon in 1904.

“They had been told that I.T. was heaven on earth," she wrote. "It wasn’t but it was better than Texas.”

Eddie Faye Petit was born in Preston on Feb. 5, 1934, and grew up in Okmulgee County before matriculating at Tuskegee Institute. There she met Norman Gates, an engineering student, whom she married in 1954.

The Gates spent the next 14 years in the Air Force, with Norman stationed in various locals at home and abroad; in England, one of her neighbors was a youngster named Reginald Dwight, today better known as Elton John.

In 1968, after Norman Gates left the Air Force, the family settled in Tulsa and Eddie Faye Gates began teaching history at Edison High School. She was one of the school's first Black teachers and soon made an impression on students with historical insights they had never heard.

This included the darkest day in Tulsa's history, the 1921 Race Massacre. It was a subject few teachers in Tulsa or elsewhere dared touch in those days.

Gates spent 22 years in the classroom and two years as a curriculum director before retiring from TPS in 1992.

Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Wednesday at Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home, 2103 E. Third St., with services at 11 a.m. Thursday at the same location.

Interment will be at Fort Gibson National Cemetery.

randy.krehbiel@tulsaworld.com

