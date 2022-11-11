Longtime Tulsa broadcaster to be honored during Rodeo Hall of Fame Weekend

A longtime Tulsan known as the national television voice of rodeo is among this year’s slate of rodeo icons to be honored at the Rodeo Historical Society and National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum’s annual Rodeo Hall of Fame Weekend.

Jeff Medders, 59, television host of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo since 1991, will receive the Rodeo Historical Society’s Director’s Choice Award at a Saturday evening event in Oklahoma City.

Medders grew up on a ranch near Talihina and then got his start in sports broadcasting at Tulsa’s KJRH in 1985 before going on to work at Tulsa-based Winnercomm, then one of the largest producers of content for ESPN. There he hosted and produced many of the major horse racing and cowboy events for 13 years.

“I just wanted to be a sportscaster. Chris Lincoln spoke at my high school during my junior year and I thought: ‘That’s it, right there — I want Chris Lincoln’s job at Channel 8,’” Medders told the Tulsa World on Friday.

Medders said he’s covered everything from poker, to golf and football, and only fell into rodeo coverage because someone he worked with in his early days at Winnercomm knew he had grown up on a ranch.

Today, he splits his time between Tulsa, where his own Geronimo Productions television company is based, and Fort Worth, where he is president of The Cowboy Channel, a television network dedicated solely to western sports.

“I just love the cowboy world. I can’t imagine anyone covering the NBA would get a text from LeBron James asking to go get a drink after the game, but cowboys will text me while they’re competing. They just embrace you, and money hasn’t ruined the game,” Medders said. “The best part of my job is I don’t have to tear anyone down. I’m in the business of hero-building.”

Medders graduated from Oklahoma State University in 1985 and was named an OSU College of Arts and Sciences Outstanding Alumnus in 2014. He was inducted into the Texas Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Fame in 2016.

National Rodeo Hall of Fame inductions and awards are sponsored and selected by the Rodeo Historical Society, an organization with the help and support of the National Cowboy Museum, which has members worldwide who share an interest in preserving rodeo as a sport and its history.

Living members being inducted into the National Rodeo Hall of Fame Class of 2022 are Guy Allen, Gary Gist, Cleo Hearn, Gary “Butch” Kirby, Kenneth “Sandy” Kirby, Tom Reeves, and Tee Woolman, while deceased inductees are Ben Bates (1933–2017), Jake Beutler (1903–1975) and Kaye Kirby (1952-1978).

Medders’ fellow RHS award honorees are Chuck Sylvester, winner of the 2022 Ben Johnson Memorial Award, and Martha Josey, winner of the 2022 Tad Lucas Memorial Award.

