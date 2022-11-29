Longtime TPS worker gets accessibility help at her home ahead of retirement

A north Tulsa resident received free repairs to assist with her mobility around the house as she prepares to retire from Tulsa Public Schools after serving students for almost 50 years.

Francis Davis said it was her joy to give back to her community by serving preschoolers through sixth graders in TPS cafeterias since 1973.

"I tell you, I love those little kids," Davis said. "I've seen about four generations, and the parents will come in and say, 'Ms. Davis, you're still here!' and then they'll look at the little kids and say, 'I'm gone, bye, I don't have to worry about you.'"

Davis is currently on medical leave after she received her fourth bypass surgery and will retire in December.

"I'm better; I just need to move around, that's the problem," Davis said. "The surgeon told me about a month ago — they don't beat around the bush — he says, 'If you don't get up and walk, you're going to die.'"

Concerned for her mother's safety in a home that needed a lot of work, Patricia Davis sent an application to Revitalize T-Town, a nonprofit that provides free repairs for low-income homeowners.

"It was supposed to be something as simple as windows, but she got way more than what I bargained for," Patricia said. "I'm pleased with it, so I recommend it. I printed off the application and started giving it to everybody."

During the last week of November, contractors and Revitalize T-Town staff made repairs to Francis Davis' home under Safe at Home and energy efficiency standards.

They gave her a new front deck, a new side door, new flooring in the kitchen to prevent tripping, a new window, new handrails, and weather stripping on every door and window.

"What they're doing is helping me feel better about my house." Davis said. "I just seen some lovely people around here. Every day somebody come by. They're just sweet people. I still can't believe this is happening to me."

Revitalize T-Town also offers roof repairs or replacement. The nonprofit just celebrated its 25th anniversary after helping 2,500 Tulsa homeowners with free repairs.

"The whole vision is to make homes safe and secure for everyone," said Sadie Coltrane, communications coordinator for Revitalize T-Town. "Not only are you improving the life of the homeowner, but the ripple is through the family, and that's a good legacy to leave in Tulsa."

Davis says although she hardly knows the crew working on her house, they always come with a smile.

"I'd like to know them more, when you get my house done, come by," Davis said. "That door is open for anybody that's hungry."

Davis is among an estimated 120 homeowners that Revitalize T-Town will serve this year.

"She has worked so hard and deserves even more than we can give her, and I'm so thankful that we're able to bless somebody who has given so much of her life to helping others," Coltrane said.

Applicants for repairs can call 918-742-6241, extension 202 to request an application. Individuals can make an online donation to Revitalize T-Town at tinyurl.com/RTTDonations.