Longtime city employee Dwain Midget dies: 'A real blow' to Tulsa, former mayor says

Former Tulsa City Councilor Jack Henderson used to ask Dwain Midget when he planned to retire from his job at the city.

Midget would always give Henderson the same answer.

“He’d say, ‘Well, I’m not ready right now,’” Henderson recalled. “He enjoyed working for the city.”

Midget, director of the Working In Neighborhoods Department, died Tuesday, having never retired.

His career at the city began with a summer job on a garbage truck in the early 1970s. A decade later, in 1984, Midget went to work for the city full-time. Over the next nearly 40 years — decked out in colorful bow ties and a disarming smile — he went on to leadership roles in eight administrations.

“When we wanted to inspire up-and-coming public servants at the city, we would find time for them to visit with Dwain. I will always remember him telling my brand-new staff in the Mayor’s Office that we should never give up trying to do the right thing in public service,” Mayor G.T. Bynum said in a statement released by the city.

“One thing that always struck people about Dwain was that he was a man of enormous accomplishment, but he was also incredibly kind. He worked equally effectively with Democrats and Republicans. This work was never political to him — it was about service.

“He loved north Tulsa and worked hard to find common ground around challenging issues there. But his impact was citywide.”

Former Mayor Susan Savage said Midget’s tenure of public service and dedication to improving people’s lives cannot be overstated.

“Dwain’s generosity of spirit, his smile, his warmth, his intelligence, his authenticity — all of those things have been mentioned by every single person with whom I have spoken,” Savage said.

Former Mayor Dewey Bartlett described Midget’s death as “a real blow.”

“He was such a good, dear man and a dear friend,” Bartlett said.

And he was funny, which didn’t hurt as he navigated his way through various administrations over the years.

Bartlett said that while he was in office, he would ask Midget which mayor he liked working for the best, and Midget would smile and say, ‘You, mayor. Of course, you are the best one.’”

Years later, after Bartlett was out of office, he asked Midget the same question. Only this time, Bartlett was sitting next to another former mayor, Rodger Randle.

“He (Midget) looked up very quickly and said, ‘I can tell you, it’s none of the two of you.’” Bartlett said. “We just howled. That was the type of sense of humor he had. He was very quick-witted.”

Midget served under eight mayors: Terry Young, Dick Crawford, Randle, Savage, Bill LaFortune, Kathy Taylor, Bartlett and Bynum.

He had worked as director of Working in Neighborhoods since 2008. His earlier roles with the city included leadership positions in community development, planning and human rights. For many years, he was the city’s representative on the Tulsa Metropolitan Area Planning Commission.

Pat Connelly, the city’s former finance director, worked with Midget for 30 years and became one of his best friends.

“That he transcended all of those administrations, I think, is just an extraordinary testimony to his skills and personality,” Connelly said. “He was one of those rare civil servants that transcended just the professional side of the job and could provide political and policy input that every mayor that he worked for appreciated. ...

“He was just a great guy to be around. He was funny and he had an infectious smile, and he understood human frailties and he could work with that.

“We had such a great time. Oh, my God. We laughed so much and so hard for so long. Oh man, it was great.”

Midget is survived by his wife and adult children. Services are pending.

