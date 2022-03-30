Long-time Tulsa leader Julius Pegues dies at 86

Julius Pegues never held elected office. He didn't have to.

As someone put it after Pegues' death Tuesday at age 86, Pegues was one of those leaders to whom other leaders turn for counsel — Mayor G.T. Bynum among them.

"I was just thinking that I needed to call him for advice when I learned that he had passed," Bynum said Wednesday. "All Tulsans benefit from the life he led, and I will miss his wise counsel."

Pegues had been fighting cancer for several years. Arrangements are pending.

A product of Tulsa Public Schools and one of Booker T. Washington High School's proudest alums, Pegues parlayed a talent for basketball into an engineering degree from the University of Pittsburgh and a career in the aerospace industry. He was Pitt's first Black player and a pioneering figure in several endeavors.

In recent decades, Pegues was best known for his work to memorialize Tulsa's 1921 Race Massacre and the history and culture of Black Tulsans through the John Hope Franklin Center for Reconciliation, which hosts an annual dinner for Tulsans from across the city and sponsors a national symposium on reconciliation and understanding on the massacre's anniversary.

It was largely through Pegues' work that John Hope Franklin Reconciliation Park came into existence, and his efforts laid the groundwork for the Greenwood Rising history center at Archer Street and Greenwood Avenue.

Phil Armstrong, the Race Massacre Centennial Commission's manager and now interim director of Greenwood Rising, said Pegues "would come to my office almost weekly to share his insight and history of the Greenwood legacy, especially as it related to the academic powerhouse of Booker T. Washington and the many Black Tulsans who went on to achieve successful athletic and academic pursuits from his generation. He left a mark upon me that I will never forget.

"Excellence is only achieved by hard work and dedication. He exuded both of those qualities."

But Pegues' involvement in the city is much broader and deeper.

"Julius Pegues was a historic figure in Tulsa's history," said Bynum. "His long-time leadership of the Tulsa Development Authority and the John Hope Franklin Center for Reconciliation was focused on Tulsa's revitalization — both in the built environment and in the spirit of our community."

Pegues' great uncle, J.C. Latimer, was a Tulsa architect and builder in 1921 and encouraged Pegues' family to move to the city from South Carolina in the massacre's aftermath.

Pegues took his family heritage seriously. Beginning in the early 1960s, he took leadership positions in such matters as housing, neighborhood development and education. He played a key role in shaping Tulsa Public Schools during its true integration in the 1970s and in saving northside neighborhood schools, including Carver Middle School and BTW — although he disagreed mightily with decisions that sent students in those neighborhoods to distant campuses.

As a long-time member of the Tulsa Development Authority, Pegues was involved in north Tulsa and downtown revitalization. Again sometimes at odds with final decisions, he nevertheless proved a persistent and effective voice for north Tulsa.

He also was chairman of the Tulsa Airport Authority and is among those credited with saving the 100 block of North Greenwood Avenue from the wrecking ball.

"He literally put the 'p' in 'pillar of the community,' said state Rep. Regina Goodwin, D-Tulsa. "I don't know what went on in Tulsa that he didn't have a part of. He was brilliant … and he knew everybody.

"The major shifts in Tulsa, Mr. Pegues was in the middle of them," said Goodwin.

"He was an icon in our community. A leaders' leader," said state Sen. Kevin Matthews, D-Tulsa. "The people he coached. The people he inspired. The people he supported and encouraged. People in office sought his advice."

"In the game of basketball, Julius Pegues was a star," said state Rep. Monroe Nichols, D-Tulsa. "In the game of life, he was a legend.

"Julius' skills could have landed him anywhere in the world, but he came back home," said Nichols. "He served our community until the day he died, measuring success only by the success of the people he worked every day to help."

Dwain Midget, who worked with Pegues for decades on development projects and considered Pegues a mentor, said, "Julius Pegues cannot be replaced. He just can't."

Pegues' family said it was not just north Tulsa that he cared about.

"One of the main things about him was his love for Tulsa," said his wife of more than 60 years, Winnette Pegues. "He wanted to make Tulsa a better place."

Pegues is also survived by three children — Mary Pegues, Michael Pegues and Angela Guillroy — and their families.

