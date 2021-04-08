 Skip to main content
Long throw makes Mannford's Madison Collier the Tulsa World spring sports girls athlete of the week
Mannford senior Madison Collier

Mannford's Madison Collier

 Mike Brown

Madison Collier * Mannford * Track * Sr.

Two-time returning state discus champ unleashed a personal-best throw of 152-10 to win Miami’s Wardog Invitational. Matched the Class 4A state meet record and has the state’s longest throw of the spring in any class. Moved to Mannford after winning 3A state discus titles at Hennessey as a freshman and sophomore. Gatorade’s 2019 state girls track athlete of the year. Signed with Arkansas State.

mike.brown@tulsaworld.com

