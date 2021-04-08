Long throw makes Mannford's Madison Collier the Tulsa World spring sports girls athlete of the week

Madison Collier * Mannford * Track * Sr.
Two-time returning state discus champ unleashed a personal-best throw of 152-10 to win Miami’s Wardog Invitational. Matched the Class 4A state meet record and has the state’s longest throw of the spring in any class. Moved to Mannford after winning 3A state discus titles at Hennessey as a freshman and sophomore. Gatorade’s 2019 state girls track athlete of the year. Signed with Arkansas State.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Mike Brown
Sports Writer
I have covered high school football, basketball and baseball for the Tulsa World since Spencer Tillman, Wayman Tisdale and Troy Aikman were in the 10th grade. Phone: 918-581-8390
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today