Long-range forecasts indicate dry, mild winter for Oklahoma

Oklahoma will likely see a relatively dry and mild winter this year, according to long-range weather outlooks.
Forecasters at the both the private company AccuWeather and NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center said the December-February outlook shows a likelihood of higher-than-average temperatures and below-average precipitation for the state.
Conditions will be driven by one key factor: La Niña, forecasters said.
La Niña occurs when the surface water of the Pacific Ocean near the equator is cooler than normal; it’s the opposite of El Niño, when the water in the equatorial Pacific is in a warm phase.
The change in the water temperature can have a major influence on weather patterns around the globe. According to the Climate Prediction Center, La Niña officially developed by early September and is forecast to continue through the winter months.
The center’s outlook from December to February is calling for a 33-50% chance of both higher-than-normal temperatures and lower-than-normal precipitation in Oklahoma and much of the south-central U.S.
However, state climatologist Gary McManus said the accuracy of the outlook depends on the strength of La Niña.
“Right now, it’s looking a little bit weak, but it’s something we’re going to have to watch,” he said last month.
The average high temperature in Tulsa through December, January and February is 49.3, 48.0 and 53.2 degrees, respectively.
The average rainfall is 2.49, 1.66 and 1.85 inches, respectively, and the average snowfall is 2.3, 2.7 and 1.8 inches.
Farmers across the Plains, especially in Kansas, western Oklahoma, and the Texas Panhandle — a major area for winter wheat — will be keeping an eye on precipitation, AccuWeather said.
“If there is a lack of snowpack, this can endanger the winter wheat crop,” senior AccuWeather meteorologist Paul Pastelok said.
A lack of snow may compound the drought concerns for farmers across the region, which could carry over into next year, AccuWeather said.
Outside of Oklahoma, northern parts of the country could see colder-than-normal temperatures and a few major snowstorms, according to AccuWeather.
“There will be a favorable storm track mid-season for the Midwest and Great Lakes, leading to above-normal precipitation and a few heavy snowfall events,” Pastelok said.
“The storm track will eventually shift eastward during the latter part of the season, bringing the potential for some big (northeast) coastal snowstorms,” according to AccuWeather.
Snow also “will be a prominent feature ... especially over the northern Rockies and into parts of Colorado, which will be beneficial for ski resorts across the region,” AccuWeather said.
“Montana, Utah, Wyoming, and especially the west slopes of Colorado can do quite well” in terms of snowfall, Pastelok said.
Michael Dekker
918-581-8469
Twitter: @michaeldekkerTW
