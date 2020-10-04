Long-range forecasts indicate dry, mild winter for Oklahoma

However, state climatologist Gary McManus said the accuracy of the outlook depends on the strength of La Niña.

“Right now, it’s looking a little bit weak, but it’s something we’re going to have to watch,” he said last month.

The average high temperature in Tulsa through December, January and February is 49.3, 48.0 and 53.2 degrees, respectively.

The average rainfall is 2.49, 1.66 and 1.85 inches, respectively, and the average snowfall is 2.3, 2.7 and 1.8 inches.

Farmers across the Plains, especially in Kansas, western Oklahoma, and the Texas Panhandle — a major area for winter wheat — will be keeping an eye on precipitation, AccuWeather said.

“If there is a lack of snowpack, this can endanger the winter wheat crop,” senior AccuWeather meteorologist Paul Pastelok said.

A lack of snow may compound the drought concerns for farmers across the region, which could carry over into next year, AccuWeather said.