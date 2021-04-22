Long-planned, downtown Santa Fe Square project takes big step forward

The bonds, whose terms shall not exceed 21 years, will be funded solely through through property and sales tax revenues received through the increment district, TAEO special legal counsel John Weidman said at the virtual TAEO meeting. The district allows for $36 million in increment revenues to go toward the development, he said.

KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc. of Cleveland, Ohio, is the underwriter. The measure approved Thursday by TAEO is expected to go before the Tulsa City Council next month, Weidman said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"These will not be sold to mom-and-pops across retail," he said. "They will be sold to accredited investors, institutional investors …The minimum would be a $100,000 bond."

Nelson said details of the project are being worked out.

Early plans for the development mentioned substantial retail space, Class A office space, a 1,100-space parking garage and 291 apartments.

"That gives us the ability to monetize our TIF up front," Nelson said. "The $25 million number ... we won't be able to get that much out of it. Ultimately, we yield several million dollars less than that. My guess it will be in the mid- to high teens somewhere.