'Long deserved': Tulsa's new VA health clinic begins taking patients

The 181,000-square-foot health care center will offer everything from routine physicals and dental exams to radiology and psychiatry. And to alleviate one of the biggest complaints from patients at the old location, the new parking lot has room for at least 700 cars.

“It’s a health care center that our veterans in eastern Oklahoma have long since deserved,” said Mark Morgan, the center’s director. “Because we have been constrained by space, and because of those constraints by space, it’s been difficult for us to attract and retain high-quality staff, and it’s been difficult for veterans to really access health care easily in the Tulsa market.”

The new facility is opening as part of a wider effort to improve health care for veterans across the eastern part of the state, Plasencia said. In recent years, the VA has opened new clinics in Idabel and McAlester and is in the process of opening a new clinic in Bartlesville while planning one in the Claremore area.

“We’re trying to position ourselves where our veterans live in eastern Oklahoma,” Plasencia said. “And I think that bringing them this brand-new state-of-the-art facility just shows them how much we value them and how much the VA values veterans in taking care of them where they live, in their communities.”