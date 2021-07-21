'Long deserved': Tulsa's new VA health clinic begins taking patients

Traffic will remain relatively light this week as Tulsa’s new Veterans Affairs health center begins offering limited services, but the facility could see as many as 2,000 patients a day when it becomes fully operational, officials said Tuesday.
Local veterans began using the lab and pharmacy at the Ernest Childers Health Care Center near 91st Street and Mingo Road this week. Primary care will begin next week, and services will continue being moved into the new building until it becomes a one-stop shop for nearly all VA outpatient treatments, said Eugene Schmidt, the center’s administrator.
The last piece of the puzzle, an endoscopy suite, will open at the new facility on Sept. 2.
“We will be fully open and running at that point,” Schmidt said. “So we’re quite excited.”
Tulsa’s old VA health center, a rented facility near 41st Street and Mingo Road, will close. And the move has been “a long time coming” because the old clinic seemed crowded almost from the day it opened in December 2000, officials said.
The old location “has very limited parking, and the building itself is … cramped,” said Jonathan Plasencia, associate director of the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System. “There wasn’t a lot of room for us to expand, so moving here allows us to put a lot more services together in one place, which makes it a lot more convenient for the patients we serve.”
The 181,000-square-foot health care center will offer everything from routine physicals and dental exams to radiology and psychiatry. And to alleviate one of the biggest complaints from patients at the old location, the new parking lot has room for at least 700 cars.
“It’s a health care center that our veterans in eastern Oklahoma have long since deserved,” said Mark Morgan, the center’s director. “Because we have been constrained by space, and because of those constraints by space, it’s been difficult for us to attract and retain high-quality staff, and it’s been difficult for veterans to really access health care easily in the Tulsa market.”
The new facility is opening as part of a wider effort to improve health care for veterans across the eastern part of the state, Plasencia said. In recent years, the VA has opened new clinics in Idabel and McAlester and is in the process of opening a new clinic in Bartlesville while planning one in the Claremore area.
“We’re trying to position ourselves where our veterans live in eastern Oklahoma,” Plasencia said. “And I think that bringing them this brand-new state-of-the-art facility just shows them how much we value them and how much the VA values veterans in taking care of them where they live, in their communities.”
About 80,000 veterans live in the Tulsa area, according to the VA. And officials expect that many more will enroll for health care benefits now that the new clinic is available.
Veterans can enroll online at va.gov, by phone at 888-397-8387 or in person at the new health-care center, 8921 S. Mingo Road.
