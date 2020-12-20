Long before Tesla, Tulsa tried to lure a major corporation that would have changed the city’s history

In early February 1931, an advertising executive in Kansas City received an alarming letter from a friend who worked at the corporate headquarters of T&WA, a hugely successful company that would later drop the ampersand to become TWA, Trans World Airlines.
The letter included details of secret negotiations between the airline and the city of Tulsa. And after reading it, Lou Holland immediately flew to New York.
T&WA was planning to relocate its headquarters to somewhere in the central United States, with several cities competing for the lucrative deal, including St. Louis, Amarillo, Texas, and Wichita, Kansas. By early 1931, however, the airline reportedly had narrowed the search to two finalists: Kansas City and Tulsa.
Holland’s friend, acting as a mole for the Kansas City Chamber of Commerce, revealed that Tulsa had gained the upper hand by offering $300,000 to build facilities for the airline, according to an account published by the State Historical Society of Missouri.
Holland, an aviation enthusiast and former chamber president, met with airline executives to persuade them to give KC a chance to counter offer before making a final decision. And on May 26, 1931, Kansas City voters approved a bond issue that included $500,000 for “airport improvements.”
T&WA’s site-selection committee, however, remained divided. The deciding vote came down to one committee member, aviator Charles Lindbergh, who was one of the most famous people on the planet at the time.
Like Tesla and Elon Musk nine decades later, the airline could have changed the course of Tulsa history. Over the next 15 years, through the Great Depression and the Second World War, T&WA pumped more than $40 million into the KC economy and brought a lot of prestige to the city, according to the Missouri Historical Review. It could have all come to Tulsa instead.
Likewise, Tesla would have brought 10,000 jobs here with an annual economic impact of nearly $500,000 in salaries alone. But the electric car company chose Austin, Texas, where construction has already started on a $1 billion “Gigafactory.”
This month, the company’s eccentric CEO announced that he will soon move to Texas himself. He could have been shopping for a house in Tulsa right now, if only …
Then again, maybe it will somehow work out for Tulsa in the long run.
TWA wound up moving its corporate headquarters back to New York in 1964, leading to several years of layoffs in Kansas City. And by the turn of the century, the company had filed for three bankruptcies and was acquired by American Airlines, one of Tulsa’s largest employees. Only last month, American reaffirmed plans to invest at least $250 million to update maintenance facilities at Tulsa International Airport.
Who got the better end of the deal after all?
