Locust Grove woman, 25, dies in crash on Delaware County highway
Locust Grove woman, 25, dies in crash on Delaware County highway

A Locust Grove woman was killed Sunday in a two-vehicle crash in Delaware County.

Haleigh Witt, 25, was driving on U.S. 59 about 2:15 p.m. Sunday at the time of the fatal collision, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The preliminary report states Witt was pinned nearly three hours inside her vehicle; she was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash about a mile south of Jay.

Two women in the other vehicle were transported to hospitals in Fayetteville, Arkansas, and Joplin, Missouri. Both were admitted in fair condition, troopers stated.

The cause of the crash and condition of those involved remains under investigation, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

