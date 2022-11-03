Locally based Big Elk Energy Systems part of $4.5B carbon capture/storage project

Big Elk Energy Systems is lending a huge hand to America's clean energy future.

The Tulsa-based company announced Thursday that it is partnering with Summit Carbon Solutions of Ames, Iowa, to develop what they call the largest carbon capture, transportation and storage system in the world.

The $4.5 billion private investment is designed to create economic opportunities for industries such as ethanol and agriculture, as well as add jobs and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

"What we're making is the critical equipment that is at certain locations that has to be made in a shop environment like this, then shipped to the field and installed," said Geoff Hager, owner and CEO at Big Elk Energy. "It is impactful not only to Big Elk but also the region because as we begin our manufacturing processes, that in turn rolls to various supply-chain partners and numerous other companies in the region that will benefit from the partnership that we have here."

Hager is a member of the Osage Nation. His company's name pays tribute to his ancestry and a chief of the Osage tribe born in 1852.

"I don't understand completely what Summit and Geoff are trying to do except remove something we've learned that is harmful, which is carbon, in our environment," Osage Nation Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear said. "My generation grew up adding carbon to the environment.

"We always look forward to the future. We always look forward to our younger people. We are so happy that Geoff and his leadership are leading the way for our people to go into this new world."

In short, the project will grab the carbon stream from 32 ethanol partner plants, said Lee Blank, CEO of Summit Carbon Solutions. It then will be compressed and placed in 2,060 miles of pipeline before being sequestered under cap rock in North Dakota.

"It is a fascinating project," Blank said. "I couldn't be more excited to be part of it."

Set to be completed in the summer of 2024, the enterprise will create 40-50 jobs for Big Elk in the next few months, Hager said. Summit Carbon will support 11,000 jobs during construction, as well as 1,100 permanent positions.

The project will take 12 million tons of carbon out of the atmosphere annually, the equivalent of 2.6 million gasoline-powered automobiles, Blank said.

"That's meaningful. That's why carbon capture and sequestration is becoming more relevant with the new economics."

Carbon sequestration is the process of capturing, securing and storing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. The idea is to stabilize carbon in solid and dissolved forms so it doesn’t cause the atmosphere to warm.

"Why is it that we face some pushback?" Blank said. "Part of it is that people aren't necessarily all on the carbon wagon, yet, like (they think) that maybe carbon is OK. Carbon is not OK. As we continue to emit and move forward, we are going to need to do something about carbon emission.

"I think it is the next major global commodity that will be traded. I'm so excited for the future of what carbon sequestration can be and what we can do as a company to be a major part of that."