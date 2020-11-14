Local Trump supporters converge for 'Protect the Vote' rally in defense of president's election challenge

Undaunted in efforts to support President Donald Trump and his unsuccessful bid to secure a second term, hundreds of supporters converged on a south Tulsa park for the second consecutive weekend for a "Protect the Vote" rally.

Despite the almost insurmountable odds that the outcome would turn in their favor, the event — organized by the Tulsa County Republican Party — was energetic at LaFortune Park along Yale Avenue. There were homemade signs, Trump 2020 banner flags and plenty of disenchantment over election results that many participants claimed was marred by unproven claims of voting irregularities.

The group was steadfast in standing in solidarity with the Trump administration's longshot legal challenge of Joe Biden's victory even going as far as encouraging others to pressure states to reexamine ballots.

The goal, said Tulsa County Republican Party Chairman Bob Jack, was to "firmly support" the president until all objections to the results have rendered a ruling.

"There are people out there who are supporting our president," said Jack "and we are not going to walk away from our president. We're not standing down until the president stands down."