Local, state organizations' members helping in aftermath of Hurricane Ida

Employees and volunteers from local and state organizations continue to travel to Louisiana and other areas to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

The Red Cross has more than 350 trained volunteers in the affected area, 15 of them from the Kansas-Oklahoma Region.

One of those is Brittney Rochell, Kansas-Oklahoma Region communications director.

“Red Cross is already on the ground, helping those affected by the storms and starting the property assessments,” Rochell said. “We know from past experience this response will be a marathon and not a sprint. I’m just grateful we’re here to help those like Mildred and her mother.”

Mildred Collins, from Slidell, Louisiana, drove to Lottie, Louisiana, to pick up her 95-year-old mother, Maud Smith, so they could ride out the hurricane together. Mother and daughter went to the Red Cross Evacuation Center at FG Clark Activity Center-Southern University Campus.

On Sunday night, more than 2,500 people, like Collins and her mother, sought refuge in some 60 Red Cross and community shelters across Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. The number of people seeking shelter could increase in the coming days as power outages continue and people leave homes that are too damaged to stay in.