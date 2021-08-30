Local, state organizations' members helping in aftermath of Hurricane Ida

Employees and volunteers from local and state organizations continue to travel to Louisiana and other areas to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.
The Red Cross has more than 350 trained volunteers in the affected area, 15 of them from the Kansas-Oklahoma Region.
One of those is Brittney Rochell, Kansas-Oklahoma Region communications director.
“Red Cross is already on the ground, helping those affected by the storms and starting the property assessments,” Rochell said. “We know from past experience this response will be a marathon and not a sprint. I’m just grateful we’re here to help those like Mildred and her mother.”
Mildred Collins, from Slidell, Louisiana, drove to Lottie, Louisiana, to pick up her 95-year-old mother, Maud Smith, so they could ride out the hurricane together. Mother and daughter went to the Red Cross Evacuation Center at FG Clark Activity Center-Southern University Campus.
On Sunday night, more than 2,500 people, like Collins and her mother, sought refuge in some 60 Red Cross and community shelters across Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. The number of people seeking shelter could increase in the coming days as power outages continue and people leave homes that are too damaged to stay in.
Meanwhile, The Salvation Army Tulsa Area Command said Monday that it is preparing to send crews and its Emergency Disaster Service Unit to Louisiana to serve and assist those affected by the storm. Twelve EDS response teams from across the Arkansas-Oklahoma Division of The Salvation Army will deploy Tuesday to serve in Louisiana and Mississippi.
“We received the request to support our neighbors to the south on Saturday morning. Within a few hours we had identified resources and personnel that were willing to go serve on the front lines of those affected by this devastating hurricane," said Laurie Fried, The Salvation Army Arkansas-Oklahoma Division’s Director of Emergency Disaster Services.
"While we never wish to get that call, it is our honor to be able to serve, and we are grateful to those that are deploying to serve in this capacity.”
The organizations are among several state and local nonprofits and companies, including electrical utilities, that are helping in the wake of the storm.