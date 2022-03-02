Local rally for Ukraine to be held Saturday

A "peaceful gathering in solidarity with Ukraine" will be held at John Hope Franklin Reconciliation Park in Tulsa on Saturday to call on Oklahoma's elected officials to speak out and take action on Russia's violent invasion of Ukraine.

Participants will rally at the park, at 321 N. Detroit Ave., from 2-4 p.m., according to organizer Emily DelGrosso.

"(Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s unilateral invasion of Ukraine threatens not just the Ukrainian people and the Ukrainian government, but also Ukraine’s sovereignty and right to self-determination," DelGrosso said in a news release announcing the event.

"Russian troops have not taken Kyiv because (Ukraine) President Zelensky, other members of the government and military, and Ukrainian civilians are fighting back. They are fighting to protect themselves, their children, and their country from the aggression of a dangerous autocrat. They are truly fighting for democracy.

"Our congressional delegation should be speaking strong words in support of our ally and taking concrete actions to provide immediate aid beyond additional funding," she said.

DelGrosso is calling on U.S. Reps. Tom Cole, Stephanie Bice, Markwayne Mullin, Kevin Hern and Frank Lucas, as well as Sens. Jim Inhofe and James Lankford, to denounce "the propaganda coming from some far-right media outlets and some political leaders referring to Putin as someone to be admired."

She also asks the state's congressional delegation to "push for Ukraine to receive the maximum possible military support including weapons, ammunition, and anti-aircraft systems" and "advocate for the establishment of a missile shield over Ukraine to counter Russian air assaults."

Attendees may bring posters, but poster-making supplies will be available at the event.

DelGrosso said the event will be peaceful and that "no violence or related behavior will be tolerated."

Another peaceful rally for Ukraine was held in downtown Tulsa last Sunday.