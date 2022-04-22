Local officials want $5 million wing added to new juvenile justice center after federal policy change adds more aggressive population

Citing safety concerns, local officials on Friday floated the need for a roughly $5 million extension of the new Tulsa County Family Center for Juvenile Justice and funding for more staffing to solve a problem created by a federal policy change.

Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith said the state Legislature on Nov. 1 codified an unfunded federal mandate that has resulted in more assaults and property damage at the Family Center for Juvenile Justice because a generally more aggressive population has been introduced to the facility.

Some youthful offenders are disrupting its operations and damaging property there, where they now are required to be housed instead of the Tulsa County Jail. Youthful offenders are juveniles generally ages 15 to 17 who can be charged in district court instead of juvenile court with some felony crimes.

Local officials say the $39 million juvenile facility, which opened in December 2019, was designed to be therapeutic and healing for younger kids — think sheetrock and colors rather than brick-and-mortar and concrete.

So they say the facility is unable to withstand abuse from the — on average — physically larger or more aggressive youthful offenders compared to the rest of the residents, who generally are younger and accused of non-violent misdemeanors.

Keith said it would have been helpful if the state had asked about ramifications and whether the building was designed to hold youthful offenders.

"If that is our future, then we have to build a separate wing," Keith said. "So that's about a $5 million fix, but then we have to staff it. You need different staffing to deal with youthful offenders.

"It's not just a short-term, let's do the $5 million fix. There are long-term implications in terms of funding for additional staff, and of course we are already struggling to keep the amount of staff we need."

Anthony Taylor, director of the Family Center of Juvenile Justice, said there has been a 55% increase in reports of assault and property damage filed with the Sheriff's Office in the past five months.

Taylor said residents have committed 25 acts of violence against staff and 29 against other residents, with 20 involving EMSA transport of residents to hospitals.

Youthful offenders must cohabitate with the rest of the residents, who are classified as juvenile delinquents.

Taylor said that allows some youthful offenders to take advantage of other residents or prompt them to act out. Not every youthful offender is a "walking disaster," he said, but they do need a separate space and specific programming.

"GEDs. We're looking at trying to get trades in the facility," Taylor said. "They sit here for a period of time, and a lot of these guys are not going to go to prison. Some of these guys are going to go to group homes and then right back into the community.

"So what we want to do is get some tools in their hands for the short period of time we have them — six months, four months, five months — until their cases are adjudicated."

Three current youthful offenders have been residents for six months, with another two who have been around for four months, Taylor said. Residents who aren't youthful offenders might stay for two to three weeks.

"We were not generally designed to hold residents for that long of period of time," Taylor said. "So now we have youthful offenders who are sitting here and a lot of times their cases are moving slow, they become bored, agitated, frustrated. And that aggression is taken out on staff; it's taken out on the facility."

The facility is contracted to hold up to 40 residents and licensed for up to 63, with three units that have 21 beds each.

Taylor and other juvenile bureau staff led reporters on a tour to show the damage — cracked cell door windows and torn-up walls — as well as costly short-term fixes. Officials in attendance were state Sen. Cody Rogers, R-Tulsa, and state Reps. Regina Goodwin, D-Tulsa, Meloyde Blancett, D-Tulsa, and Monroe Nichols, D-Tulsa.

Flakes from damaged walls can be eaten or used to self-harm, Taylor said, and residents can talk through the walls to each other. So the 21 rooms in one of the three housing units were hardened with stainless steel panels affixed to the walls at a cost of $150,000.

There are mold concerns because the sprinkler system has been repeatedly damaged and flooded units, racking up about a $40,000 bill so far.

Taylor described how a minimal night crew had to shepherd residents outside when the sprinkler system went off because they didn't know whether it was vandalism or flames.

Once in the courtyard, he said, a planned "big brawl" broke out after staff had worked hard to segregate rival gang members.

"They're unpredictable and methodical," Taylor said of some youthful offenders.

Martha Rupp Carter, chief judge of the district court's juvenile division, said the issue boils down to safety for residents, staff and community.

Juveniles classified as youthful offender face "potentially much more severe outcomes" versus those classified as delinquent in a "very different" legal process.

"It's not only for their safety, it's also the safety of the community," Carter said. "How we detain and treat these young people — both delinquents and youthful offenders — will no doubt, unquestionably impact the safety within our community."

