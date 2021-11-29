Local officials respond to latest COVID variant with calls for Oklahomans to get vaccinated

Although there is still much to learn about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, state and local health officials said Monday there are steps the public can take to help mitigate its impact.
That starts with getting vaccinated.
“Based on what we currently know, the available COVID-19 vaccines continue to be the best tool in preventing cases of severe illness from the virus and emerging variants,” Oklahoma State Epidemiologist Jolianne Stone said in a press release. “We encourage all eligible Oklahomans to get vaccinated and consider getting a booster dose for additional protection.”
The first case of the Omicron variant was reported in South Africa earlier this month. The virus has reportedly spread to at least a dozen other countries. So far, the United States has not been one of them, though Tulsa Health Department Executive Director Bruce Dart expects that will change.
“We haven’t found Omicron in this country yet, but I’m sure it’s here,” Dart said. “We just haven’t been testing for it — until now.
Dart said the pandemic isn’t over and won’t be until vaccines are widely used worldwide, thereby reducing infections and the opportunities for the virus to mutate.
“We shouldn’t be too surprised when new variants come up because a good part of the globe isn’t vaccinated, so more people are at the risk for infection,” Dart said. “That’s how variants occur.”
In Tulsa County, 65.8% of residents 5 years of age and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 57.5% are fully vaccinated, according to THD.
As he has since the start of the pandemic, Dart is urging county residents to continue to take a layered approach to protecting themselves. That includes getting vaccinated, wearing a mask in public spaces, frequent hand washing and social distancing.
“We have Thanksgiving that just happened, Christmas and New Years are coming up,” Dart said. “So I think nobody should be surprised if we start to see an increase in the number of cases, and that is why continuing to take a layered approach is the best thing you can do to stay safe.”
Dart said the Omicron variant is much more transmissible than the Delta variant but hasn’t shown to be all that virulent.
“But it is too soon to really know,” Dart said.
Stone said the Oklahoma State Department of Health is more prepared than ever to respond to COVID-19 variants in part because its public health lab conducts genomic sequencing for early detection.
“And we are prepared to sequence for the Omicron variant,” Stone said. “To aid in gauging the impact of COVID-19 in our community, as well as identifying new variants like Omicron early on, we encourage Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19 if they are feeling sick.”
The Tulsa City Council, meanwhile, is scheduled to take up a procedural issue Wednesday related to a modified mask mandate that was tabled in August. Councilors instead chose to approve a nonbinding resolution encouraging the public to follow federal vaccine and masking recommendations.
Although councilors could revisit the proposed mandate, Councilor Phil Lakin said he does not expect that to happen.
“Because it was tabled until December 1st, it technically has to come off the table and be considered,” Lakin said. “But given where we are with transmissibility and cases right now, it’s my firm belief that nobody is going to move that a mask mandate be implemented.”
Nearly 111,000 Tulsa County residents have been infected with the coronavirus, and 1,759 have died from the disease, according to the latest THD figures.
Video: How the Omicron variant got its name.