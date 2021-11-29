Local officials respond to latest COVID variant with calls for Oklahomans to get vaccinated

In Tulsa County, 65.8% of residents 5 years of age and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 57.5% are fully vaccinated, according to THD.

As he has since the start of the pandemic, Dart is urging county residents to continue to take a layered approach to protecting themselves. That includes getting vaccinated, wearing a mask in public spaces, frequent hand washing and social distancing.

“We have Thanksgiving that just happened, Christmas and New Years are coming up,” Dart said. “So I think nobody should be surprised if we start to see an increase in the number of cases, and that is why continuing to take a layered approach is the best thing you can do to stay safe.”

Dart said the Omicron variant is much more transmissible than the Delta variant but hasn’t shown to be all that virulent.

“But it is too soon to really know,” Dart said.

Stone said the Oklahoma State Department of Health is more prepared than ever to respond to COVID-19 variants in part because its public health lab conducts genomic sequencing for early detection.