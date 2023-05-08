Longtime Tulsa music artist and educator Leon Rollerson, whose passions included preserving history and honoring people from his community, has died.

“Leon was known and loved by many," said a post on the Leon Rollerson Productions Facebook page. "His name was known around the world. There wasn’t a place he could go and not find someone who knew him. He touched so many lives and will be missed dearly.”

A memorial service is scheduled 11 a.m. May 19 at Metropolitan Baptist Church.

Rollerson, who died May 3, battled cancer at the end of his life. His father was a survivor of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre who became a pharmacist and owned drug stores, including one he opened on Greenwood Avenue. His mother was a teacher. Rollerson followed in his mother’s footsteps.

“Music is my soul, but teaching is what I love,” Rollerson once said.

Though Rollerson’s music career spanned decades, a 2017 Tulsa World story pointed out that Rollerson, then 70, had spent 35 years as a teacher in the Tulsa Public Schools system. At the time, he was teaching video at Central High School.

“One of the beautiful things about being a teacher is that you get to teach somebody something,” Rollerson said. “Then, that person can go and teach somebody else. If you don’t teach, the knowledge stops right there.”

In the 2017 story, Rollerson suggested music has been part of his life since birth.

“They told me I used to hum when I was baby,” he said. “Then, when I got old enough, I started beating on things trying to keep the beat of the music, so they started me on drums.”

Rollerson took piano lessons as an elementary school student and later added guitar and bass. By high school, he added trumpet and sax “because the only instruments they taught in high school were brass instruments,” said Rollerson. “So I learned those, too.”

The 2017 story said Rollerson’s versatility made him a valuable member of touring bands. He began touring in the 1960s with the Royal Entertainers, a nationally known band led by Ernie Fields.

“I was so lucky to be around those professional musicians,” Rollerson said. “I wanted to walk like them. I wanted to wear my hat like them. They taught me jazz. What a wonderful time.”

The 2017 story said Rollerson came home, graduated from Booker T. Washington in 1964 and went to Langston University. He took an interest in television production and, in the 1960s, launched a local dance show (“Master Jam”) on Tulsa television. The show was loosely based on “American Bandstand.”

That experience led to Leon Rollerson Productions, which, according to the company’s website, is the the largest minority video, music, production and television broadcasting network in Oklahoma.

Rollerson took it upon himself to present Leon Rollerson Diamond Awards events to honor community members worthy of positive attention.

In 2020, Rollerson announced the opening of the Leon Rollerson Historical Museum: Greenwood and the People.