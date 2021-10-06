Local McDonald's group honors five Hispanic employees in leadership positions

Joe Hernandez says a “bad attitude, ponytail and torn jeans” helped keep employers at bay back in the day.
But when McDonald’s gave him an opportunity, he seized it.
Three decades later, he mentors workers as general manager of the McDonald’s at 333 S. 129th East Ave.
“I always see it as my job to teach, especially high school students, the skills that they are going to need for later in life,” he said. “No matter what you’re going to do, you’re going to need those skills that McDonald’s teaches you: be on time for your shift, be in proper uniform, follow the policies.
“If you do those things, no matter what you do, you’re going to be successful. And if you don’t have those basic skills, you’re going to struggle throughout your life.”
Hernandez is among five local people selected as General Manager/Supervisor of the Year by the Wagner group of 22 McDonald’s restaurants in the state. The others are general managers Brenda Rios, Edgar Lara and Omar Ramirez and supervisor Sandra Cuevas.
The awards for the five, all of Latin descent, come as the U.S. marks National Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs through Oct. 15.
All of the McDonald’s winners demonstrated superiority in restaurant operations and employee retention and relations, outstanding sales and customer satisfaction, and an exemplary commitment to being a good neighbor and friend to the community by donating their time, talent and resources to support local organizations.
“McDonald’s is very much ‘you get what you put into it,’” Hernandez said. “If you put in the work, you put in the effort and the opportunities are there, you can reach out there and grab them.”
Cuevas didn’t speak any English when she arrived in this country from Mexico in 1996. Beginning with the company as an “opener,” she now supervises four restaurants.
“When I learned what McDonald’s does besides the business, with the Ronald McDonald House and charities, … when I saw the families that they impact, that was it for me,” she said.
Some McDonald’s employees leave the company — only to quickly return, she said.
“You build that passion for what you do,” Cuevas said. “That’s why we’re still here. We love our jobs.”
Lara’s first job was with McDonald’s when he came from Mexico in 1999.
“We get a lot of different people from different backgrounds: schoolkids, moms, grandpas,” said Lara, who manages the restaurant at 8952 S. Memorial Drive. “We have to deal with taking care of everybody.
“We work with them to feel confident that they can do it and start teaching them what we’ve learned all these years.”
Rios began as a crew member as a 16-year-old in 2006.
“If you got a chance to know me three years ago, I’m not the person I am today,” she said. “I honestly would not even talk to you. I wouldn’t approach you.”
That changed after she attended Hamburger University, a training facility at the McDonald’s global headquarters in Chicago. Rios oversees the restaurant at 3106 S. Memorial Drive and teaches a leadership training class for beginning managers.
“I came back, and I started talking to people,” she said of the Chicago trip. “I was not shy anymore.”
A friend turned Ramirez onto his first McDonald’s job in 2001.
“You learn everything from the bottom to the top,” he said. “You learn to understand people, look at other people’s problems. You have a lot of teenagers these days. They have to be on time. For some of them, it’s hard because some have never been taught these things.
“We try to help them. It’s not just a job. At the end of the day, a lot of these people will become family.”
