Local McDonald's group honors five Hispanic employees in leadership positions

Joe Hernandez says a “bad attitude, ponytail and torn jeans” helped keep employers at bay back in the day.

But when McDonald’s gave him an opportunity, he seized it.

Three decades later, he mentors workers as general manager of the McDonald’s at 333 S. 129th East Ave.

“I always see it as my job to teach, especially high school students, the skills that they are going to need for later in life,” he said. “No matter what you’re going to do, you’re going to need those skills that McDonald’s teaches you: be on time for your shift, be in proper uniform, follow the policies.

“If you do those things, no matter what you do, you’re going to be successful. And if you don’t have those basic skills, you’re going to struggle throughout your life.”

Hernandez is among five local people selected as General Manager/Supervisor of the Year by the Wagner group of 22 McDonald’s restaurants in the state. The others are general managers Brenda Rios, Edgar Lara and Omar Ramirez and supervisor Sandra Cuevas.

The awards for the five, all of Latin descent, come as the U.S. marks National Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs through Oct. 15.