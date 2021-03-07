Local librarians have no plans to scrap Dr. Seuss books in wake of publishing halt for some titles

Local school librarians are not showing Sam I Am, the Lorax or Marvin K. Mooney the door.
On Tuesday, Dr. Seuss Enterprises, which oversees the late author’s books and characters, announced the decision to stop the publication and licensing of six specific titles because they include racist caricatures of Black and Asian people.
“Today, on Dr. Seuss’s birthday, Dr. Seuss Enterprises celebrates reading and also our mission of supporting all children and families with messages of hope, inspiration, inclusion, and friendship,” the statement read in part. “We are committed to action. To that end, Dr. Seuss Enterprises, working with a panel of experts, including educators, reviewed our catalog of titles and made the decision last year to cease publication and licensing of the following titles: ‘And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street,’ ‘If I Ran the Zoo,’ ‘McElligot’s Pool,’ ‘On Beyond Zebra!’, ‘Scrambled Eggs Super!’, and ‘The Cat’s Quizzer.’ These books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong.”
Although those six titles will no longer be published, the decision does not mean local school districts’ libraries are dropping Dr. Seuss altogether.
Vicki Ruzicka is the library services manager for Tulsa Public Schools and grew up reading some of Dr. Seuss’ books. She said her team’s goal is not to censor what students have access to and noted that some of the author’s editorial cartoons are part of the district’s high school catalog.
Along with individual conversations with parents and students with concerns, there is a specific process in place for a parent, teacher or community member to challenge the inclusion of a book or other resource in a library catalog for whatever reason. No challenges have been made at any school in the last couple of years.
However, last week’s announcement may lead to an internal discussion about those six specific books in question, she said.
“Literature in general has a season,” she said. “He (Dr. Seuss) has been an amazing author who has had a very long season. We’re 30 years past his death and he’s still successful. Those particular books are not the most popular books.
“We’re not looking to ban Dr. Seuss across the board but I do think that if the publisher has decided that there is enough stereotypical imagery in those titles to the point that they don’t want to publish it, that’s enough evidence for us as librarians to take a look at whether we need to remove them as well.”
A spokesman for Jenks Public Schools confirmed that the district has some of the titles in question in its libraries and will be conducting an internal review before taking any steps.
“At JPS, the Dr. Seuss books in question are not part of any requirement or curriculum but are available at school libraries for voluntary reading,” spokesman Rob Loeber said. “District administrators and media specialists will follow the same process for evaluating these Dr. Seuss books as they do for any other material which could be considered offensive or controversial in nature. JPS’ board policy includes a process for addressing these types of concerns.”
Katie Steele is the librarian at Union’s Moore Elementary School. Her campus’ library has Dr. Seuss books on the shelf, including one of the six that is going out of publication.
Like Ruzicka, Steele said Dr. Seuss does not need to be banned or considered a bad word. However, citing a 2019 literary analysis showed that only 2% of the characters in all of Dr. Seuss’ children’s books were minorities, she questions how much prominence his titles should receive on the shelves.
“Our classrooms are diverse,” Steele said. “Every child deserves to see themselves represented accurately in a book, regardless of race or whether they’re LGBTQIA+, neuro-diverse or have different physical abilities.
“Representation just doesn’t stop at just what color you are — it’s a bigger conversation than just that.”
