Local librarians have no plans to scrap Dr. Seuss books in wake of publishing halt for some titles

Along with individual conversations with parents and students with concerns, there is a specific process in place for a parent, teacher or community member to challenge the inclusion of a book or other resource in a library catalog for whatever reason. No challenges have been made at any school in the last couple of years.

However, last week’s announcement may lead to an internal discussion about those six specific books in question, she said.

“Literature in general has a season,” she said. “He (Dr. Seuss) has been an amazing author who has had a very long season. We’re 30 years past his death and he’s still successful. Those particular books are not the most popular books.

“We’re not looking to ban Dr. Seuss across the board but I do think that if the publisher has decided that there is enough stereotypical imagery in those titles to the point that they don’t want to publish it, that’s enough evidence for us as librarians to take a look at whether we need to remove them as well.”

A spokesman for Jenks Public Schools confirmed that the district has some of the titles in question in its libraries and will be conducting an internal review before taking any steps.