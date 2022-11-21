Local LGBTQ allies respond to Colorado Springs shooting that killed former Tulsan

The owner of a longtime LGBTQ nightclub was among the many Tulsans expressing their shock following a mass shooting at a Colorado nightclub that left a former Tulsa-area resident and four others dead Saturday.

"When I first heard, it literally made me sick to my stomach," said David Dees, owner of Club Majestic, which, like Club Q in Colorado Springs, caters to the local LGBTQ community.

"I just thought, 'Not again.' That's exactly what I thought — 'God, not again.'"

Dees added that he didn't personally know Daniel Aston, a former Broken Arrow resident who was one of the slain, but he said Aston had been a customer at Club Majestic and that they were connected on social media.

"I'm like, 'Man, I know this name. I know this name. I know this name,'" Dees said. "And then it dawned on me."

As the news of the tragedy spread, Dees made his club available Sunday evening for a candlelight vigil.

The event was organized on short notice, and Dees was not able to attend. But it drew around 50 people, including the Rev. Chris Moore of Fellowship Congregational Church.

Moore told those gathered, who he said might be feeling outrage, frustration or incredibly deep sadness, that "in my tradition we call all of those things lament."

"It's not easy to have anything like hope in a time like this," he said, "but there will come a time to hope."

The Rev. Randy Lewis, managing director of Clergy 211, told the mourners that he felt their angst, their anguish and their hurt, "but I don't feel fear."

He described nightclubs that cater to the LGBTQ community as "our one small corner … where we can go and be a part of our community, our family, … and they want us to be afraid."

"But we're not afraid," Lewis said. "We'll show up in our corner. We'll return to our corner. They won't stop us."

Dees said Monday that the news gave him immediate flashbacks to 2016 and the Pulse nightclub massacre in Orlando, in which 49 were killed.

He said the Pulse shooting changed Club Majestic, which instituted a number of security upgrades that remain in place. One of those was armed security.

"We've always had security but never felt the need for armed security until Pulse," he said. "Pulse was an eye-opener. You'd like to think that would never happen here, but that's probably what they thought before it happened there or in Colorado Springs."

Measures adopted after Pulse also included patrons being patted down at the front door, Dees said.

"We have some who think that's a bit much," he added. "I'm like, 'I'm sorry. It's the world we live in.'"

"We do whatever we can to protect our customers the best that we can without making it just impossible or uncomfortable or anxious for them," Dees said.

Dees doesn't know what the impact of the Club Q shooting will be on his business, his patrons or the wider LGBTQ community in Tulsa.

"What used to be the norm five to 10 years ago is not the norm today. Rhetoric is different. People's behaviors are different. Their attitudes are different. It's a very different world over the last five years."

But if their response to the Pulse tragedy is any indication, Tulsans will show "solidarity and support," Dees said.

"I think they will continue to do like they always do, and they always do seem to pull together," he said.

Sand Springs Leader reporter Sharon Bishop-Baldwin contributed to this story.