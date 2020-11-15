Local hospitals offer COVID-19 care criteria after mayor says respiratory system must be 'in danger of collapse' for admission

He said factors include whether there is a known exposure or symptoms: cough, shortness of breath, fever, body ache, headache, sore throat. Stethoscopes can be used to listen to lungs for signs of pneumonia.

“Anybody requiring oxygen deserves hospitalization, and it might be a short hospitalization,” Malik said. “We might be able to arrange for them to get home oxygen as soon as they start to improve and we know that they’re over the hump and they’re going to head in the right direction.”

Lungs can take two to four weeks to heal from COVID-19, he said. Patients might not be ill at that point, he said, but they still might require lower levels of oxygen.

Malik said physicians tell him that it has become easy to work with insurance companies to get oxygen for home use, with case managers often able to call and get it arranged in an hour.

“We can discharge them faster these days than we used to earlier in the pandemic, and that is not necessarily just related to bed capacity,” Malik said. “Obviously bed capacity is a resource that is finite, so we have to think about that, but nobody is getting discharged prematurely.”

