Local health officials find bill adding state control hard to swallow after rebuffed efforts to collaborate on COVID-19

During the committee meeting Tuesday, Kannady said the amended bill will improve pandemic preparation, as well as "general, routine functions" of the Tulsa and Oklahoma City county health agencies.

"I think this is a good balance," he said. "I think it will create administrative alignment."

'We aren't answerable to the political whims'

The boards of both county health agencies oppose HB 2504 have have registered concerns they weren't notified of the legislation nor been made privy to why it's felt to be necessary.

Mike Stout, associate professor of family and community policy at OSU, was appointed to Tulsa Health Department's board in 2018. He said the bill is an attempt to take away local control, handcuff the independent agency and inject it with partisan politics.

He directed people to consider how poorly the state has ranked nationally for months in multiple COVID-19 metrics to illustrate why the state's influence locally would be detrimental to THD's operations. The board — made up of conservatives, liberals and moderates, he said — works hard to keep partisan politics out of its decisions.