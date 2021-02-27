Local health officials find bill adding state control hard to swallow after rebuffed efforts to collaborate on COVID-19

Proposed legislation would insert the state into Oklahoma's two independent health agencies through "consultation" and "administrative alignment," but the Tulsa Health Department's leader says recent history has shown the state's reluctance to collaborate.
"I guess it's pretty ironic isn't it?" Executive Director Bruce Dart told the Tulsa World late Thursday, after he expressed his frustration during a recent THD board meeting about being rebuffed numerous times for specific COVID-19 information from the state.
Dart had wanted the Oklahoma State Department of Health to provide vaccination data by ZIP code, as well as demographics, to try to bolster THD's efforts to immunize local at-risk populations who are underserved.
An email thread in June among communications staff — obtained via an open records request — shows that OSDH's public information team declined to join its counterparts at THD and the Oklahoma City-County Health Department for weekly COVID virtual meetings to share information and unify responses.
Those city-county agencies, both independent, would see their governance restructured under a proposal moving through the Legislature to grant the state some level of influence and control.
In a statement that stopped short of supporting House Bill 2504, State Health Commissioner Lance Frye on Thursday called for "working together" with local agencies. He said it's not his role to take an official position on any proposed legislation.
Rep. Chris Kannady says he wrote the bill after finding "a lot of problems" with the chain of command and structure of the Tulsa and Oklahoma City county health agencies in his five months as a National Guard member working in tandem with the state on COVID-19 matters.
Kannady, R-Oklahoma City, didn't offer specifics about those alleged failings, and he didn't respond to Tulsa World attempts to contact him through his legislative aid.
"(They were) doing things that were completely different that I would say were contrary and negative towards the greater mission of trying to take care of what we needed to do during the pandemic,” Kannady said Tuesday in a committee hearing of his bill.
'We just keep being rebuffed'
Dart opposes HB 2504 and says Kannady never contacted him directly to discuss his unspecified concerns.
THD is committed to a scientific and data-driven response to the pandemic, he said, with safety of residents of utmost importance and always a priority over politics. He credited his staff, sacrificing much the past year, for exemplary performance.
Dart said he has considered whether the bill could be a form of retribution for recommending former President Donald Trump's campaign rally be postponed and supporting a statewide mask mandate — two positions opposed by Gov. Kevin Stitt.
"I have no way to substantiate if that's what's occurring, but just looking at it and knowing all that's gone on since the pandemic started, it does appear to look that way," Dart said.
In a Feb. 17 board meeting, Dart said he had requested full access to the state's vaccine data several times but was either ignored or told there were concerns THD would mess up the state's platform if given access.
Frye in a written response Friday said the requests were denied due to HIPAA concerns related to statewide protected data.
Dart had told the board he didn't understand the state's reluctance to help.
"We've made that specific request to the state and told them we want it so we can do the things that you've just asked (us to do) so we can not only know who we're vaccinating but know who to target," Dart said. "We just keep being rebuffed."
On Thursday, Dart said his staff saw movement on the request, and Frye confirmed Tulsa officials will now get the information requested in a daily report.
"So the good news is that after months and months and months of asking, we actually ... got our first file today about an hour ago," Dart said.
An email thread from June shows Tulsa Health Department asked OSDH to take part in weekly meetings with communication teams from the Tulsa and OKC county health agencies to "ensure that we are meeting expectations for joint information and unified response" to COVID-19.
However, Kristin Davis, director of communications for OSDH, declined, referencing a regular monthly meeting among the three agencies that had been going on long before the pandemic.
"We do not feel the need to include a weekly call as well," Davis wrote.
Dart, who was told the request was declined "about 5 times," tried to guide staff on moving forward.
"Strengthen your relationship with (Oklahoma City-County Health Department) and keep focusing on the future because unfortunately I think there is a line being drawn in the sand," Dart wrote, "and if OSDH wants to find themselves on an island, that's up to them."
Frye said OSDH's communication staff now does meet weekly with THD and OCCHD to discuss strategy, but his written response didn't say when the state first began to participate.
'Bold in our approach'
The author of HB 2504 pointed out Deputy Health Commissioner Keith Reed, present during a legislative committee meeting last week discussing the proposal, saying the two had worked together for the Guard.
The Tulsa World requested an interview with Reed but received a prepared statement from Frye.
The state health commissioner wrote that there hasn't been a greater opportunity to rethink how public health services are delivered, though those conversations should go beyond HB 2504. OSDH believes local control is critical, Frye said, but public health can't keep doing what it historically has done while being among the worst in the U.S. for health outcomes.
"It will take all of us at the state and local level working together in a unified and coordinated manner in order to become a national model for improving health outcomes," Frye wrote. "We must look for innovative opportunities to unify our vision as a state, and be bold in our approach to serve Oklahomans."
Under HB2504, the state health commissioner — who is appointed by the governor — would be given one appointee to each nine-member board at Tulsa and Oklahoma City's county health agencies.
The commissioner would be able to request the removal of either department's director, with termination requiring a two-third's board vote.
Final approval to hire a director from a list of board-approved candidates would lie with a panel of the health commissioner, city mayor and chair of the county commission. However, the bill states the health commissioner must be one of the two to sign off on the hire.
The proposed measure also inserts language to preclude either agency from implementing rules or regulations that are “more stringent than” the state’s and to require "consultation" with the state health commissioner.
The bill passed the Judiciary-Civil Committee on Tuesday in a 7-2 vote, with seven Republicans in favor and two Democrats opposed. The language of the legislation was softened in amendments, with the original bestowing the state health commissioner direct authority to hire and fire the agency directors, as well as two state-appointed board appointees.
During the committee meeting Tuesday, Kannady said the amended bill will improve pandemic preparation, as well as "general, routine functions" of the Tulsa and Oklahoma City county health agencies.
"I think this is a good balance," he said. "I think it will create administrative alignment."
'We aren't answerable to the political whims'
The boards of both county health agencies oppose HB 2504 have have registered concerns they weren't notified of the legislation nor been made privy to why it's felt to be necessary.
Mike Stout, associate professor of family and community policy at OSU, was appointed to Tulsa Health Department's board in 2018. He said the bill is an attempt to take away local control, handcuff the independent agency and inject it with partisan politics.
He directed people to consider how poorly the state has ranked nationally for months in multiple COVID-19 metrics to illustrate why the state's influence locally would be detrimental to THD's operations. The board — made up of conservatives, liberals and moderates, he said — works hard to keep partisan politics out of its decisions.
"We aren't answerable to the political whims going on in Oklahoma City at any given moment — whether it's Republican or Democrat in charge — (so) we are able to make better decisions because we don't have to worry about the political repercussions of what we're doing," Stout said. "We only have to make the decisions based on what is in the best interest of public health and based on what science and evidence tells us we should be doing in order to improve public health outcomes in the community."
Dr. Gary Raskob, chairman of the board at Oklahoma City-County Health Department, said they are happy to respond to whatever specific criticism Kannady has — they just need to know what it is.
Certainly, Raskob said, the board doesn't view it as warranting a structural reorganization.
"Frankly, his view may not be correct about how things should be handled," Raskob said. "Kannady is a National Guard person; he doesn't have expertise in public health. What happens in the middle of an acute emergency pandemic response is not necessarily the way you should be structuring everything for general public health delivery going forward once the pandemic is under control."
