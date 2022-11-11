Local gun buyback event will transform old guns into useful garden tools

Unwanted guns will be melted down and made into garden implements following the Guns to Garden Tools event on Saturday.

The buyback program is part of an effort to reduce the number of unwanted guns in the community and lower the risk of gun violence.

The Tulsa Metropolitan Ministry, in partnership with District 3 City Councilor Crista Patrick, the Oklahoma Conference of the United Methodist Church, Morelos Supermercados and the Dawson Creative Guild, organized the event.

“We want people to know that we’re not anti-gun and that this event is about responsible gun ownership and healing when gun violence occurs,” said Patrick. “That’s why I wanted to be involved with this: so we could send a message of healing and love in a nonjudgmental way.”

The buyback event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 7830 E. Admiral Place in a parking lot outside a shopping center off Memorial Drive. It’s designed to allow anyone with an unwanted firearm to anonymously hand over the weapon from the trunk or rear of their car. Trained professionals will remove the guns from each car and make sure each weapon is safely unloaded, and each donor will receive a receipt that can be exchanged for a cash gift card.

Blacksmiths from the Dawson Creative Guild will disassemble the firearms on site and later melt them down and reshape them into garden tools, which will be given to gun violence survivors in an upcoming ceremony.

The idea for the Guns to Garden Tools program came to Twila Gibbons, a retired United Methodist minister, when she attended a gun violence prevention workshop in Washington, D.C., five years ago. After witnessing tragic events like the shootings at Saint Francis Hospital last June, Gibbons said she felt it was time to take action.

“I just got to a place where I felt like I couldn’t not do something to help,” Gibbons said.

She connected with Aliye Shimi of Tulsa Metropolitan Ministry, the Oklahoma Conference of the United Methodist Church and Patrick to start planning and raising funds for the Guns to Garden Tools program, which is modeled after similar gun-buyback events that have taken place in Colorado, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Utah.

Patrick said she was excited to become a partner for this program because she wants to promote responsible gun ownership within District 3 and because her husband is a blacksmith and a veteran.

“There are a lot of veterans in my district, and the struggle with mental health is real in that community — the No. 1 way veterans end their lives is with guns,” Patrick said. “And since the pandemic, we’ve seen a real rise in the frustrations of day-to-day life.

“A lot of days, it feels like we’re one incident away from a gun violence event. So giving people an option to step back from that situation by turning in their gun is more important now than ever.”

Keeping the firearm buyback as anonymous as possible is paramount to both Gibbons and Patrick.

“There are many reasons why people would choose to take advantage of this program, and many of those are private,” Patrick said. “There are people who are proud and don’t want to seem weak, or they don’t want to seem like they need help. Some people might be trading them in because they can feed their children with the gift card they’ll get.

“From their financial reasons to spiritual reasons to mental health reasons, respecting these people and letting them make choices without judgment is crucial.”

Blacksmiths from the Dawson Creative Guild, such as Patrick’s husband, Ragnar Crowson, will play an integral role in the Guns to Garden Tools program.

“I don’t know many veterans who don’t at least know of another veteran who shot themselves with their own weapon, and if that were my loved one, I wouldn’t want that gun, and I wouldn’t want anyone else to have it, either,” Crowson said. “We have a unique opportunity to help people here and help them heal after trauma.”

Once the blacksmiths transform the firearms into gardening tools, they’ll be able to present them to survivors of gun violence in a coming ceremony. The survivors will be invited to partake in the metalworking happening that day.

“To help with the healing process, survivors can come in and strike the anvil and metal if they choose to participate in making a tool on site that day,” Patrick said. “That can help them release some frustration and be part of the process of transforming the intention of the guns.”

Patrick said she’s received some negative feedback on social media leading up to the event but said that once people understand the intention behind the Guns to Garden Tools program, they’ll see the positive impact it can have on the community.

“There is a real fear among gun owners that people are going to force them to give up their guns,” Patrick said. “What we’re saying, though, is that if you don’t want to own a gun, this is a responsible way to deal with it so you’re not leaving it in your car or in the back of a closet, where unintended consequences can happen.”

If Saturday’s event goes well, Gibbons and Patrick said they hope to host another Guns to Garden Tools Program event in June, which is National Gun Violence Awareness month.

“What I hope is that we can have gracious conversations about our own feelings about guns, our own experiences, so that we can build community,” Gibbons said. “This is all about imagining a safer community in Tulsa and seeing what we can do to make that happen.”

Featured video: