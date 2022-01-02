Local elections may be where the action is in 2022

Many Oklahomans think of elections as something that happens in November.
In truth, they happen all year long, a matter likely to be of particular significance in 2022.
With Republicans in firm control of state government and Oklahoma's congressional delegation, and complaints about COVID-related measures and school curricula on high volume, conservatives have set their sights on school boards and city and town councils.
"All across the nation and in Oklahoma we plan on taking school board seats, we plan on taking city council seats." said Tulsa County Republican Party Chairwoman Ronda Vuillemont-Smith.
That, in turn, has ignited a response from Democrats and some independents.
Although the Democratic Party is down statewide, it has had some success in Tulsa. Because absentee ballots in Tulsa County are tabulated in one lump sum instead of by precinct, exact counts for the city itself are not possible, but a recent estimate using a formula that assigns absentees proportionately indicates Democrat Joe Biden likely carried Tulsa in 2020 by more than 5 percentage points.
"We're aware the Republican Party in Oklahoma, and in other states as well, is really trying to target more of these local elections," said Tulsa County Democratic Party Chairwoman Amanda Swope. "When it comes to some of these local races, we don't want to go into them overconfident."
Officially, school board and Tulsa City Council elections are nonpartisan, but nothing prevents parties from recruiting candidates or getting involved in campaigns. Vuillemont-Smith said the local GOP believes it can pick up two Tulsa Board of Education and three Tulsa City Council seats in 2022.
The city council elections don't begin until summer, but the first round of school board voting is Feb. 8, with early voting actually beginning on Feb. 3.
The deadline to register to vote in those elections is Jan. 14.
The New York Times highlighted the growing focus on national elections in a recent story on Enid, where an attempt last year to pass a citywide mask mandate led to the defeat and even alienation of several city council members and a turnover on the school board.
Swope, the Tulsa County Democratic Party chairwoman, said her party is knocking doors and otherwise assisting some school board candidates, including at least one registered independent.
One thing on which Swope and Vuillement-Smith agreed is that keeping voters focused on local issues can be challenging.
"We don't have to bring (President) Joe Biden into it," Swope said. "When we get on the doorstep, typically that's what people want to talk about. But that's not why we're there. We're there to talk about local issues."
Vuillemont-Smith said changes in the way people access news often leaves them unaware of local issues.
"Anywhere they go, they have cable news on," she said. "That's going to be national. ... (People) are not really paying attention to what's going on here because the national images are so in your face."
Those images are likely to be a factor in legislative and statewide races, which officially begin with the April 13-15 filing period, followed by party primaries June 28.
Arguably, the Republican primaries are more important than the November general election because they decide the direction of the state's dominant party.
Swope said she's hearing from more and more people who generally vote Democrat in November but have or are contemplating registering as Republicans so they can have more say in state politics.
"There do seem to be a lot of people driven by what's going on in Oklahoma (government)," she said. "People that I know to be progressive are discussing strategies on whether or not its best to register with the Republican Party in order to vote in their primary to keep some of the more extreme candidates from that side from moving forward (to the general election."
Republican primaries of note are shaping up for attorney general, state superintendent and possibly U.S. Senate. At this point, the only statewide general election race that looks like it could be competitive is for governor, where incumbent Republican Kevin Stitt and current state school Superintendent Joy Hofmeister would meet if they both get through their respective primaries.