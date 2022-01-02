Local elections may be where the action is in 2022 (copy)

Vuillemont-Smith said changes in the way people access news often leaves them unaware of local issues.

“Anywhere they go, they have cable news on,” she said. “That’s going to be national. … (People) are not really paying attention to what’s going on here because the national images are so in your face.”

Those images are likely to be a factor in legislative and statewide races, which officially begin with the April 13-15 filing period, followed by party primaries June 28.

Arguably, the Republican primaries are more important than the November general election because they decide the direction of the state’s dominant party.

Swope said she’s hearing from more and more people who generally vote Democrat in November but have or are contemplating registering as Republicans so they can have more say in state politics.

“There do seem to be a lot of people driven by what’s going on in Oklahoma (government),” she said. “People that I know to be progressive are discussing strategies on whether or not its best to register with the Republican Party in order to vote in their primary to keep some of the more extreme candidates from that side from moving forward (to the general election.”