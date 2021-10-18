Local developer purchases Westhope, a Frank Lloyd Wright Tulsa home creation, for $2.5 million

Westhope, a Tulsa home designed in the late 1920s by acclaimed architect Frank Lloyd Wright, has a new owner.
Local commercial real estate developer Stuart Price recently bought the unique block and glass home, 3704 S. Birmingham Ave., from Bat, LLC, an Arkansas limited liability company, for $2.5 million, Tulsa County land records show.
Attempts to reach Bat, LLC, Manager Harry "Chuck" Erwin III were not immediately successful. A recent owner of the residence was Barbara Tyson, a member of the family that founded Tyson Foods Inc. in Springdale, Arkansas.
Price, through a text message, declined to comment.
He is chair of Price Family Properties, which has used a work-live-play philosophy to help revitalize the commercial and multifamily properties it owns downtown.
PFP, according to the company website, manages more than 2 million square feet of commercial office space, most of it acquired several years ago from San Francisco inventor and philanthropist Maurice Kanbar.
Built in 1929, Westhope was designed for the family of Wright cousin Richard Lloyd Jones, publisher of the Tulsa Tribune. The afternoon newspaper folded in 1992.
The two-story house has 10,405 livable square feet and five-plus bathrooms, according to county property records.
Following Jones’ death in 1963, his family sold the home to architect M. Murray McCune, who succeeded in having the property listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1975. He also updated the kitchen and installed air conditioning, concealing the vents with grills made using Wright’s original patterns.
Westhope is among three Wright-designed buildings in Oklahoma. The others are Price Tower and the Harold Price Jr. house, both in Bartlesville.
World staff writer Curtis Killman contributed to this story.