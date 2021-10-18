Local developer purchases Westhope, a Frank Lloyd Wright Tulsa home creation, for $2.5 million

Westhope, a Tulsa home designed in the late 1920s by acclaimed architect Frank Lloyd Wright, has a new owner.

Local commercial real estate developer Stuart Price recently bought the unique block and glass home, 3704 S. Birmingham Ave., from Bat, LLC, an Arkansas limited liability company, for $2.5 million, Tulsa County land records show.

Attempts to reach Bat, LLC, Manager Harry "Chuck" Erwin III were not immediately successful. A recent owner of the residence was Barbara Tyson, a member of the family that founded Tyson Foods Inc. in Springdale, Arkansas.

Price, through a text message, declined to comment.

He is chair of Price Family Properties, which has used a work-live-play philosophy to help revitalize the commercial and multifamily properties it owns downtown.

PFP, according to the company website, manages more than 2 million square feet of commercial office space, most of it acquired several years ago from San Francisco inventor and philanthropist Maurice Kanbar.